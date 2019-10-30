MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Jackson County Supervisors are considering acquiring a site in Maquoketa’s Timber City Industrial Park to potentially house a new county jail.
Steve Schroeder, chief deputy of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, as well as county Supervisor Larry McDevitt and John Hansen, of MidWest Consultants, earlier this month looked at several possible jail sites.
Voters have twice rejected multimillion-dollar bond measures to fund a new jail located on an empty lot near the Maquoketa Walmart. Many voters said they didn’t like the site and decried the cost.
Now officials have turned an eye to other sites, such as the current home of the Jackson County Regional Health Center, which is on the cusp of relocating to a new facility. Other options included a City of Maquoketa-owned spot in the industrial park on Maple Street.
While looking at the former HideCo site in the industrial park, county officials noticed a green space in front of the former Hoof Products. They contacted property owner A.J. Spiegel, of Peosta, Iowa, who agreed to sell 2.8 acres for $75,000.
Supervisors have not yet made a final decision, but Hansen said he would recommend Spiegel’s site. Hanson said development costs for the site would be minimal.
“This is a green site which has not been developed in the past,” Hansen said. “The area is good for response of the deputies and is close to the courthouse.”
Hansen is proposing a 19,000-square-foot jail. If a bond measure is passed, the Spiegel site already has utilities and would require little earthwork, Hansen said.
Hansen has not prepared an estimated project cost. The next opportunity for the county to host a bond election is in March.
Hansen noted that the city-owned lot would cost about $100,000, and would require another $700,000 investment for fill-in dirt.
The HideCo property has an old masonry block building which would have to be torn down. Hansen said the acquisition costs would be about $599,000, plus development costs. Hansen said the existing building would not meet state jail regulations.
During a meeting last week, several residents voiced support for the hospital site. However, according to Hansen, the county would have to buy three neighboring houses, and the existing hospital building could not be used.
Hansen said he would not suggest the site because of the size and costs.
“This site is primarily located in a residential section along with some other businesses,” Hansen said. “Deputy response through a residential area can become a safety concern, and traffic would increase substantially.”