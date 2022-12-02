Rendering of the proposed new headquarters for the McCoy Group at 2099 Southpark Court.
This rendering by Origin Design, Jeffery L Bruce & Company and Gronen shows the entry plaza (looking north) for the proposed new headquarters for McCoy Group at 2099 Southpark Court in Dubuque.

A Dubuque-based trucking company plans to construct a new, 78,000-square-foot headquarters and create 60 additional full-time jobs, contingent on the approval of state and local incentives.

McCoy Group aims to begin construction next spring and complete the project by summer 2025. The facility will be located at 2099 Southpark Court, at the site of the company’s current headquarters in the Key West area.

