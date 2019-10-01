Manchester City Council members recently approved a site plan for a new Delaware County Jail.
The new jail will be built on about 4 acres north of West Howard Street near North 13th Street.
Officials said the nearly 20,000-square-foot structure will house the county’s jail administration and intake, and will have the capacity to hold up to 38 inmates.
More than 85% of voters cast ballots in favor of issuing $5.9 million in bonds to support the project earlier this year.
County officials have said they aim to have the concrete and footings for the new location installed by this fall. The project will be completed in the fall of 2020.