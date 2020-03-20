MANCHESTER, Iowa -- A Davenport man was arrested this month nearly nine years after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in Delaware County.
Zachary W. Broders, 33, will be arraigned April 7 in Iowa District Court for Delaware County on a charge of third-degree sexual abuse. He has been released from jail after posting $10,000 bond.
According to court documents, Broders met a woman at a county fair in Iowa in July 2011. The woman asked Broders for a ride to Ryan, which is in Delaware County.
Police said Broders attempted to solicit sexual favors from the woman. When she refused, he pulled his vehicle over and sexually assaulted her, according to court documents.
The woman was treated at an area hospital and a rape kit was conducted, but no arrests were made. The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of sexual crimes.
Then in January 2020, Broders pleaded guilty to unrelated drug and forgery offenses in Clinton County. His sentence included a mandate that he provide a DNA profile to the state.
Authorities were notified the following month that Broders matched the DNA sample obtained after the assault.