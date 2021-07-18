The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Tina M. Hawk, 53, of 2850 White Street, was arrested at 7:51 p.m. Friday at her residence on charges of domestic assault with injury and child endangerment. Court documents state that Hawk assaulted Patrick F. Rust, 21, of the same address, at their residence in the presence of a 3-year-old and 1-year-old.
- Antoine S. Thomas, 48, of 11875 W. McDowell Road, Avondale, Ariz., was arrested at 2:22 a.m. Saturday near the vicinity of Second Street and Main Street on charges of possession of cocaine and providing false identification information.
- William J. Hos, of 3095 Central Avenue, reported the theft of two firearms worth $750 between 7 a.m. Wednesday and 7:13 a.m. Thursday at his residence.