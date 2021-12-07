PEOSTA, Iowa – Peosta officials have announced the date of this year’s Christmas Parade.

The parade will be held at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will appear for photos, milk and cookies from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Peosta Community Centre banquet room, according to an online announcement. 

The parade route begins and ends at the community center. View a map of the parade route at https://bit.ly/3dtUIZK.

