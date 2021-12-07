Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
PEOSTA, Iowa – Peosta officials have announced the date of this year’s Christmas Parade.
The parade will be held at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will appear for photos, milk and cookies from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Peosta Community Centre banquet room, according to an online announcement.
The parade route begins and ends at the community center. View a map of the parade route at https://bit.ly/3dtUIZK.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.