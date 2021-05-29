Police said one person was injured Friday in a two-vehicle crash in Dubuque.

Michael W. Collins, 22, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment, according to the crash report.

The crash happened at about 3 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Jackson and East 16th streets. The report states that Connie J. Miller, 57, of Dubuque, failed to yield at a stop sign and collided with Collins' vehicle. 

Miller was cited with failure to provide proof of financial liability and failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.