For the local leaders at MercyOne, any discussion about the organization’s new cancer center in Dubuque quickly shifts to the patients it will serve.
Kay Takes, president of the eastern Iowa region for MercyOne, called cancer a “pervasive” disease, emphasizing that 1 in 3 people will be diagnosed with it in their lives.
She is confident that Dubuque’s new facility — and its emphasis on comprehensive care — will help those battling the disease.
“We felt we had an obligation to improve cancer care,” she said. “For those who have cancer, we know it is a scary time. Our goal is to give them the best possible experience in spite of that.”
MercyOne Dubuque Cancer Center will welcome its first patients on Monday, June 1, marking a major milestone in a project that has been years in the making.
Crews commenced the $25 million undertaking in December 2018, following a multiple-year effort to obtain necessary state certifications for the new center. The two-story, 40,000 square-foot structure connects to the east side of Mercy’s medical campus.
The facility provides both radiation oncology and medical oncology, two forms of treatment that previously have not been offered under the same roof in Dubuque.
Dave Tatman, executive director of MercyOne Dubuque Cancer Center, said this created a situation in which patients in Dubuque were receiving “fragmented” care.
Patients often went between multiple medical facilities, resulting in unnecessary travel and disrupted communication between providers, he said.
Many simply looked outside of the community for a more comprehensive option, Tatman explained.
“We know that there was a lot of out-migration of patients to Madison or Iowa City in search of comprehensive cancer care,” he said.
By offering a wide range of services under one roof, Tatman believes MercyOne is addressing patients’ desire for well-rounded and well-coordinated care.
Spiritual care, palliative care and a pharmacy further round out the offerings.
“We have really developed a holistic and integrated approach that provides what the patient needs,” Tatman said.
COORDINATED APPROACH
A critical partnership lies at the core of the new facility.
On the ground floor, MercyOne Dubuque Cancer Center will offer radiation therapy services. Medical Associates Clinic is leasing the second level, where it will provide medical oncology and other services.
“We intend to be here for the long term,” said Brian Schatz, the chief operating officer for Medical Associates Clinic. “We believe in the integrated-care concept and the vision for this center.”
In addition to medical oncology, Medical Associates will offer hematology services at the new facility.
Chemotherapy and immunotherapy infusion services also will be available. Patients receiving these treatments will be seated in an area featuring expansive windows and a breathtaking view of the Mississippi River.
While no one wants to be sitting in those chairs, Schatz believes adding an element of beauty to the experience is important.
“It is a part of the healing process to give patients the best environment possible to receive treatment and therapy,” he said.
An expansion of services requires additional people. Tatman said 12 new employees were hired to staff the center, including a physician, physicist, a nurse navigator, a dosimetrist and therapists.
MercyOne received a flood of applications from candidates throughout the Midwest.
“Having a new center with all new equipment is very appealing to these highly professional, highly trained individuals,” Tatman said. “People want to work on state-of-the-art equipment and practice their profession in the best of circumstances.”
‘SYMBOL OF HOPE’
The road to the cancer center’s opening featured no shortage of setbacks.
Mercy’s bid to introduce radiation therapy services required a “certificate of need” from the State Health Facilities Council.
State officials denied that request in October 2017, but Mercy officials reapplied and earned the council’s blessing the following July. This allowed Mercy to purchase the linear accelerator needed to roll out its radiation therapy offerings.
Takes said the long journey was well worth it.
“We were really undeterred,” she recalled. “We were passionate about making this happen.”
The linear accelerator housed within MercyOne Dubuque Cancer Center was purchased for nearly $2.8 million. Accompanying equipment and the creation of a massive “vault” that surround the accelerator cost about $2.5 million more.
Not everything in the cancer center features new technology or boasts a hefty price tag.
Among the Mercy staff, the most popular item in the facility is arguably its most simple: an exposed beam bearing the handwritten names of about 1,200 people.
In May 2019, MercyOne hosted a gathering at which local residents were encouraged to share stories of how cancer impacted their lives. Afterward, they were invited to approach the beam and sign their name, as well as those of loved ones affected by cancer.
Now situated in close proximity to the center’s new linear accelerator, Takes looks up at the beam with immense pride.
“It is a symbol of hope,” she said.