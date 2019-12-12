FireHouse

FireHouse will perform Saturday, March 14, at Q Casino and Hotel in Dubuque.

 Contributed

For the fourth straight year, a rock band known for classic hits will headline a St. Patrick’s Day party in Dubuque.

The show sold out during the first three years.

Q Casino and Hotel announced Wednesday morning that FireHouse will return to Q Showroom for its annual St. Patrick’s Day party at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 14.

FireHouse is known for hits including “Don’t Treat Me Bad” and “Love of a Lifetime.” The band has sold out its three previous St. Patrick’s Day party performances in Dubuque.

Ticketsare now on sale. They start at $29 and can be purchased at QCasinoandHotel.com or at Guest Services inside the casino. Attendees must be at least 21 years old.

Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH.

Tags