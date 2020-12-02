The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Desiree L. Valadez, 18, of 1446 Wingate Drive, was arrested at 8:50 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging two counts of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Valadez assaulted Dana L. Valadez, 50, of the same address on Nov. 20.
- Kristen N. Kalish, 43, of Galena, Ill., reported the theft of money and jewelry totaling $2,965 between 7:30 p.m. Monday and 12:41 a.m. Tuesday from Hilton Garden Inn, 1801 Greyhound Park Road.
- Gladys M. Goetzinger-Strachan, 93, of 559 Clarke Drive, reported $500 worth of criminal damage done to a garage door and $100 worth of damage to a vehicle around 10:31 p.m. Monday at her residence.