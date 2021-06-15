MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- A youth group of Community Foundation of Jackson County recently granted more than $2,490 to six local organizations.
The teen members of the Philanthropy Board in Jackson County presented grants to the following organizations:
- Bellevue Community School District, $250 for Bellevue BIG All Sports Camp and $500 for Bellevue BIG life jacket loaner program.
- Bellevue Iowa Youth Soccer, $250 for safety precautions and engagement program.
- Child Development Inc., $491.93 for the Fill the Shed initiative.
- Friends of Jackson County Conservation, $500 for kayaks for paddling programs.
- Jackson County Campaign for Grade-Level Reading, $250 for books to go with beds.
- Maquoketa Area Family YMCA, $250 to support free swimming lessons for youth in need.
The Philanthropy Board in Jackson County consists of 23 students from all five high schools in Jackson County and is overseen by Community Foundation of Jackson County, as well as Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.