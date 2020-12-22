Western Dubuque Community School Board members recently heard from Farley Elementary School pre-kindergarten teacher Kerri Kramer about a program that helps her students have positive interactions with each other.
Kramer said all pre-kindergarten teachers in the district received training in the summer of 2019 on Peer-Mediated Social Skills. The program utilizes pre-kindergarten students talking with other pre-kindergarten students and instructors teaching the students how to talk with each other.
Kramer said there is a need for such training in today’s world.
“If you think about it, we really don’t need to use our social skills anymore,” she said. “We can use an automated bank teller, can go out to eat and order food from our device or tablet and can text people instead of calling them on the phone.”
Kramer went on to say that a lack of adults using social skills is reflected in children.
“Unfortunately, our kids are being modeled down as well,” she said. “They don’t always practice social skills at home.”
Kramer noted research proving that when students have better friendships and have connections with other students, they do better academically, have better mental health and have higher graduating rates.
“You all know how important it is to have a friend,” she told the board.