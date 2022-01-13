Dubuque officials voted 20 years ago to reopen a downtown street that had been closed the previous three decades.
The Dubuque City Council voted on Jan. 8, 2002, to reopen Main Street through Town Clock Plaza. The decision ended five years of heated discussion about tearing up the pedestrian mall that some residents had blamed for harming Main Street businesses.
The plaza marked Iowa’s first pedestrian mall when it was dedicated in 1971.
Main Street reopened to vehicular traffic on Aug. 2, 2002.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the Main Street decision in its Jan. 8, 2002, edition.
MAIN COURSE: COUNCIL APPROVES OPENING STREET THROUGH PLAZA
The Dubuque City Council on Monday ended a debate over four blocks of Main Street that has lasted more than five years.
Six council members voted to approve a $2.4 million project that opens Main Street to vehicular traffic between Fifth and Ninth streets. Mayor Terry Duggan opposed opening the street, and he said after the meeting the project was “a terrible waste of money.”
Council member John Markham said he was the swing vote for the Town Clock Plaza to remain a pedestrian mall in 1998. On Monday, Markham cast the swing vote to replace the terrazzo plaza with a two-way street lined with plaza-like amenities.
“On my 17th vote on the Town Clock Plaza, I have changed my position only because I think it’s time to bring it to closure and move on to other items,” Markham said. “I think it’s time that the community started healing and looking for other issues to deal with.”
Markham said the issue had become ever-consuming for city staff, council members and the community. When he returned from a weeklong vacation Monday morning, he said he had received about 75 messages on his answering machine related to opening the plaza.
“A year ago, I planned to take a vacation this very week thinking the Town Clock would surely be behind us by now,” Markham said.
Ben Graham, vice president of Graham’s Style Store for Men, said that had the council vote gone the other way, it might have caused the store to move from 890 Main St., its location for 65 years.
“Dad and I had seriously talked about maybe it’s time to do business in another location,” said Graham, a longtime proponent of opening Main to traffic. “We really didn’t have a specific place picked out, but it would have been time to start considering some other options.”
The council voted 6-1 for the project’s $2.425 million financing. Iowa law required 75% of council members to support a resolution of necessity for the project because it assessed part of the cost to private property owners.