The Iowa Legislature’s decision to phase out payments to local governments for revenue lost due to a 2013 tax cut will cut off millions to local governments in Dubuque County, according to state documents.
The phaseout, which will take place over the next several years, is part of an omnibus tax bill passed this year along party lines by the Republican majority in Des Moines. Iowa cities, counties and school districts have been receiving the backfill payments to make up for revenue they would have lost following the state’s 2013 property tax cuts for industrial and commercial developments.
Iowa’s Legislative Services Agency recently produced a list of how much the state will no longer pay each municipality in Dubuque County, as well as the county government, at the request of Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque. All told, the municipalities will lose $1.62 million and the Dubuque County government will lose more than $808,000.
The list did not include impacts to local school districts.
The losses generally are proportional to municipalities’ population size. The City of Dubuque would lose $1.32 million when the phaseout is complete.
“Each year, departments submit maintenance-level budgets — the cost of providing services at the level they provide them now — and improvement requests — adding a piece of equipment, replacing equipment or adding a position,” said Jenny Larson, the city’s finance and budget director. “Unfortunately, with the reduction in this revenue, we’ll be able to approve fewer improvement requests.”
Dubuque’s operating budget for fiscal year 2022, which began July 1, is $142 million. While the backfill is a relatively small portion of that total, Larson said every dollar counts, so the city would have preferred to retain the repayments.
The size of Dubuque’s cut was tied with more than just total population, however. The 2013 law reduced taxes on different types of properties by different amounts.
“For communities like Dubuque, they have a lot of multifamily units,” said Dyersville City Administrator Mick Michel. “For those kind of communities, it would have a significant impact … For us, I don’t see it as a significant impact.”
Dyersville will lose $124,279 by the end of the phaseout.
Municipalities will lose the backfill payments at different rates, though, because the new law differentiated between governments based on property assessment growth, Larson said. Dyersville and 10 other cities in the county will lose their backfill payments over a five-year period. Dubuque, Dubuque County and the rest of the cities will lose theirs over eight years.
Larson and Michel said their cities had been expecting the Legislature’s move and planned accordingly.
During the legislative session, one justification lawmakers gave for stopping the payments is that, as part of the new law, the state also took over funding mental health services from counties.
That means Dubuque County would spend $781,366 less for mental health services, said county Budget Director Stella Runde. But that reduction in spending does not compare to the loss of the backfill, she said.
“With the backfill dollars, half of that went into general basic (fund), so it goes into each individual fund,” Runde said. “It leaves gaps for everything. We can’t just balance it.”