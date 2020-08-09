BELLEVUE, Iowa — After 22 years, Sheila Hargrave hears the surprise in people’s voices when they enter her store.
For many of them, independent bookstores are not a common sight, and one in a small town such as Bellevue is practically unheard of.
“I hear it all the time,” Hargrave said. “People can’t believe there is a bookstore in Bellevue. You just don’t see those in small towns.”
Sitting along Riverview Street in Bellevue, The BookWorm Bookstore & More is a quaint little shop packed to the brim with books, toys and crafts. During the past two decades, Hargrave’s densely packed store has become an icon of the community, attracting a fan base that stretches far beyond Jackson County.
“I have people that have traveled from Minnesota just to come to my store,” she said. “It’s hard to believe. I had one of my customers tell me that a walk through the BookWorm is good for the soul.”
In 1998, Hargrave recently was divorced and looking to take her life in a new direction. She had worked in day care for several years and had no experience in retail or owning a business, but she decided she wanted a career that revolved around the one thing that she loved the most.
“Someone told me that whatever I have a lot of is what I truly love,” Hargrave said. “My house is completely filled with books, so I decided to open up a bookstore.”
From the beginning, Hargrave said, the success of the store can be attributed to her devotion to building relationships with customers. Those that walk into the BookWorm are bound to converse with Hargrave about their favorite books and meet the store’s Boston terrier named Brodie.
Hargrave said creating those enduring experiences is what drives people to return to her store when they are looking for their next read.
“People come in as strangers, and they leave as friends,” Hargrave said. “I have so many loyal customers that I have known for years. They are why the store succeeds.”
Becky Assenmacher, of Charlotte, is one of those longtime fans. Though she lives nearly 30 miles from the store, she said the BookWorm has been her go-to bookstore since it opened.
“It’s a great store to walk through and find new books,” Assenmacher said. “I love a great selection, and I love the dog.”
It has been through her devotion to building customer loyalty that Hargrave has been able to weather dramatic shifts in the book-retail industry, from the expansion of e-books to the direct competition of online retailers like Amazon.
Such developments brought the demise of bookstore chains far larger than the BookWorm.
In 2011, Borders Group, Inc., which operated more than 500 bookstores in the U.S., declared bankruptcy. National chain Barnes & Noble also has had its number of stores decline.
Hargrave said all those changes have strained her business, but she has maintained a solid base of customers to keep the BookWorm alive.
“I have been surprised that we have been able to hold up against the competition,” she said. “I think Bellevue has just been so good to me that I have been able to weather all that.”
So, even if more changes to the industry are in store for the future, Hargrave said she isn’t worried. She will just keep relying on her ability to form friendships through a mutual love of books.
“I don’t get to read as much as I want to because I have to run the store, but there is still nothing more exciting for me than getting in a new shipment of books,” she said. “I am just very passionate about them, and I love that they are my job.”