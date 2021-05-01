MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A pair of prominent Iowa Republicans called for unity ahead of coming elections at the Jackson County Republicans’ annual spring fundraiser Friday.
Former U.S. Rep. Rod Blum and Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann spoke at the event, which was attended by more than 100 people. The fundraiser was held at the Clinton Engines Museum in Maquoketa.
Blum represented Jackson County in Congress from 2015 to 2019, before losing his seat to former Democratic U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer in the 2018 election.
Since leaving office, Blum has maintained a relatively low profile. But, as Kaufmann said, Blum has recently been “back in the mix of things,” touring eastern Iowa at stops with Kaufmann and other Republicans.
On Friday, Blum told stories of working in Washington D.C. with two prominent Republicans now rumored to be eying presidential bids in 2024 — former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor and former U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis.
“President Trump had a white board in the little study off of the Oval Office. On it were his top 25 campaign promises,” he said. “Some of them were already crossed off. He told me ‘I don’t want to be another Washington politician.’ That’s significant, people.”
He then discussed co-sponsoring legislation with DeSantis.
“Ron DeSantis was there with me. We introduced all kinds of bills,” Blum said. “We introduced term limits. Then, let’s term-limit bureaucrats — they’re who really run Washington. That was all in there.”
Blum did not mention any intentions to run again for office himself.
Whomever runs in any primary, however, Kaufmann’s message to the group was clear — Republicans have to come together.
“I don’t know if (U.S. Sen.) Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) can hold it back for the entirety of (President Joe) Biden’s term,” he said. “We must unify in 2022. And it’s difficult to do that. It is always difficult. But we have to come together. The opposite is an absolute and utter travesty. There’s no Republican that you’re going to agree with 100% of the time. There’s no Republican candidate who is going to be perfect.”
Kaufmann also promised to do everything in his power to keep Iowa’s presidential caucuses the first in the nation.
Louisa Denlinger, who attended Friday’s event, said afterward that she was inspired by the turnout.
“People are motivated,” she said. “People want change for the good here.”
Jackson County Democratic Party Chairwoman Roberta Rosheim, though, said her party is plenty motivated for upcoming elections — especially after Republican majorities in the Iowa Legislature have made calls they hated.
“They mess our election laws all up, then they talk about freedom,” she said. “(U.S. Rep.) Ashley Hinson talked about President Biden trying to take away freedoms. But (Republicans) are not letting people vote. They’re not letting people protest. People should have the right to be and say who they are.”