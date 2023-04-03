Mary Gansen helped serve hundreds of pancakes Sunday morning and likened the work to attending to a large family gathering.
“I love it,” she said. “It makes my heart full.”
Gansen, of Zwingle, Iowa, was among more than 30 volunteers working at Sunday’s Dubuque County Fair Association Blue Ribbon Breakfast, held at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds.
Recommended for you
The breakfast included an auction and is the largest fundraising event for the fairgrounds, one of the area’s most-popular venues. Sunday’s event drew more than 700 people.
“It makes me so proud that so many people will come out here to help us,” Gansen said of the stream of people waiting in the breakfast serving line.
Funds raised from the event will help fair officials complete a pair of capital improvement projects.
“The funds are going to be used help to replace the roof (on the ballroom building),” Fair General Manager Kevin Kotz said. “We’re going to insulate and put all new roofing on. That will happen in about a month-and-a-half or two months — we’re just waiting on the weather.”
Fair officials also will renovate part of the 4-H building at the fairgrounds.
“We tore out all of the restrooms and we’re putting in all new restrooms that are ADA-compliant,” Kotz said. “They hadn’t been updated in a long time.”
Kotz said the roof project costs about $250,000 and the 4-H building restroom upgrade will cost approximately $100,000.
The renovations will be completed as the fairgrounds embarks upon another busy schedule of events.
“We have 350 events (scheduled) right now,” Kotz said. “Our ultimate goal is 400-plus events each year. Some days we have two events the same day. That includes our races, horse shows, auctions, weddings. It’s a big list.”
Kotz said the fairgrounds has left the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic completely behind.
The fairgrounds was shuttered for the first three months of the pandemic in 2020, and that year’s fundraising breakfast was canceled.
“We had food sales for the months that we were closed, which kept everybody employed,” he said. “We have three full-time people and we have about 14 people who are part time. Mostly, we operate on volunteers. We have 24 people who are on the board and we have 10 associates.”
Steve Schuster, of Peosta, Iowa, volunteered with Bob Hochrein, of Dubuque, to make pancakes this morning.
“It’s a good cause, helping out at the fairgrounds,” Schuster said.
While Schuster and Hochrein flipped pancakes, Karl Greve checked out some auction items. Greve, of rural Dubuque County, said he attended the breakfast to support the fair and fairgrounds.
“I love the fair,” Greve said. “I grew up a mile away from here and come to the fair every year.”
Gansen also has been enjoying the fair and fairgrounds for years. She joined the fair association board of directors in 2006.
“My kids were in 4-H forever, and after they graduated from high school, I still wanted to be a part of it,” she said. “It keeps me very busy. I’m here every Wednesday night, I’m here every Sunday night for the (car) races, every Thursday night for the car shows. This is my second home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.