Police said a convicted sex offender who cut off his ankle bracelet in November was arrested Monday in Dubuque when he assaulted his girlfriend.
Dorien D. Lemon, 24, was arrested at about noon Monday at 1428 Iowa St., Apt. 1, on charges of domestic assault with injury, domestic assault impeding airflow with injury, providing false identification information, voluntary absence from custody and a parole violation.
Court documents obtained Tuesday state that Lemon, who was convicted in October 2016 of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, was moved to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on Oct. 22.
On Nov. 19, he signed out at about 2:20 p.m. to go to work, the documents state. Just before 3 p.m., officials were notified that Lemon’s ankle bracelet had been cut off. It was found between two residences in the 600 block of Arlington Street.
On Monday, police responded to 1428 Iowa St., Apt. 1, after a domestic assault was reported.
Documents state that Alyson S. Hansel, 23, reported that her live-in boyfriend, Lemon, had started yelling at her, threw her against a wall, choked her, threw her on the bed and punched her in the face. Police reported that Hansel had injuries to her face and neck.
Documents state that Lemon gave police a false name initially and that he denied assaulting Hansel.