News in your town

Amid mixed news of recent fiscal year, Deere predicts challenging path ahead, including for Dubuque plant's division

Dyersville signs letter of agreement with MLB related to Sox-Yanks game; work continues on security plan

2 people hurt in crash near Bernard

Manchester man accused of 1979 slaying wants trial moved

2 hurt in crash near Peosta

Alternative bike ride across Iowa to open in Dubuque, overnight in Monticello

Life-saving Dubuque nurse to be honored at Iowa-Nebraska game

'Life is good, but life is different:' Dubuque hospital to launch new amputee support program

Grierson steps down as Dubuque Regional Airport manager

Dyersville signs letter of agreement with MLB related to Sox-Yanks game; work continues on security plan

Alternative bike ride across Iowa to open in Dubuque, overnight in Monticello

Manchester man accused of 1979 slaying wants trial moved

UPDATE: Amid mixed news of recent fiscal year, Deere predicts challenging path ahead, including for Dubuque plant's division

Iowa Attorney General's Office offers tips on avoiding holiday shopping scams

Back to school: Medical student shares lessons during return to Dubuque

Ask the TH: Changes coming to JFK-West 32nd intersection? Is it sleet, drizzle or freezing rain?

Food donations will cover showing of new animated kids movie in Platteville

Local law enforcement reports

Swiss Valley hosts annual Gnome Hunt event Friday

Low-interest loan program established for Jackson County downtown areas

'Arresting hunger:' Dubuque police hand out 100 Thanksgiving dinners to residents

Making ends meet: Myriad problems leave many farmers struggling to pay bills

Data shows dramatic drop in crashes on stretch of U.S. 20 in Dyersville in wake of interchange project

Delaware County elected officials talk housing, mental health funding needs at legislative luncheon

Girlfriend charged with killing Fennimore High graduate, hiding body

2 hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque

Maquoketa manufacturing company in the midst of $2 million expansion

What's happening

'Arresting hunger:' Dubuque police hand out 100 Thanksgiving dinners to residents

Local high wind warning on Wednesday for Dubuque County, 3 other local counties

Food donations will cover showing of new animated kids movie in Platteville

Girlfriend charged with killing Fennimore High graduate, hiding body

2 hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque

Low-interest loan program established for Jackson County downtown areas

Seasonal drop-off location for holiday lights opens Monday in Dubuque

Correction

Cascade's annual 'Santa & A Movie' event set for Dec. 7

Council OKs purchase of combat helmets for Manchester police

New Lancaster pool remains on target for 2020 opening