The fate of an expansion proposal for Dubuque’s Five Flags Center will not be decided this fall.
When it will be, however, has not been established.
City Council members voted, 7-0, on Monday night to postpone a bond referendum set for Sept. 8 for the proposed $74 million project. They will decide when it will be rescheduled at a future meeting.
“I support the decision to postpone to a future date as a sensible reaction to an unprecedented time in our nation,” Council Member Laura Roussell said of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Council members previously set the September special election for residents to determine whether the city will be able to issue up to $74.3 million in bonds to fund the project. Sixty percent of voters would have to back the measure for it to pass.
Plans call for the demolition of the more-than-40-year-old facility and the construction of a structure that stretches across West Fifth Street and increases the capacity from 4,000 seats to more than 6,400. The historic Five Flags Theater would be renovated and preserved.
The average Dubuque homeowner would have paid more than $2,200 in additional property taxes over 20 years if voters approved the renovation. That would add an average of more than $111 per year onto the tax bill for a house with an assessed value of about $146,000.
The Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce asked that the vote be delayed, given the wide-ranging impacts already of the pandemic, and Dubuque’s Five Flags Civic Center Commission last week recommended delaying it until 2021.
Under Iowa law, council members could schedule a special election for early March, September or November in 2021. Council members have until July 23 of this year to schedule a new vote, according to City Attorney Crenna Brumwell.
Some on the council, however, pushed to set a date soon.
“We want to have this vote,” said Council Member Brad Cavanagh. “We don’t want to give anyone the impression we’re kicking the can down the road.”
Council Member Brett Shaw echoed the sentiment.
Council Member Ric Jones pushed for September 2021, feeling a fall vote “gives all parties an opportunity to organize.” Council Member David Resnick argued the sooner, the better, and pushed for a March vote.
“That’s a year from now,” Resnick said. “It’s been five years already (since the city has been debating what to do with Five Flags). I think we need to move and move Five Flags forward in whatever way it needs to be.”
Mayor Roy Buol, however, urged patience and warned the extent of the economic and financial impacts of the pandemic on Dubuque still are not yet known.
“We have an opportunity to wait a bit and see how this pandemic is going to play out,” Buol said. “And maybe March would be a better date, but we have to be over this pandemic and well on our way to the possibility of recovery before we make that determination.”