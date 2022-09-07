The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday stated their support for a $50,000 request from county officials to replace the video system by which defendants make initial appearances in court.

Law enforcement and county Information Technology Administrator Nathan Gilmore said the current system in Courtroom Three and Dubuque Law Enforcement Center is so old that frequent crashes have caused problems for public access requirements in state law. New technology would allow the county’s judicial system to retain a video appearance program, rather than returning to the past practice of physically bringing defendants from the law enforcement center to the Dubuque County Courthouse for an initial appearance.

