The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday stated their support for a $50,000 request from county officials to replace the video system by which defendants make initial appearances in court.
Law enforcement and county Information Technology Administrator Nathan Gilmore said the current system in Courtroom Three and Dubuque Law Enforcement Center is so old that frequent crashes have caused problems for public access requirements in state law. New technology would allow the county’s judicial system to retain a video appearance program, rather than returning to the past practice of physically bringing defendants from the law enforcement center to the Dubuque County Courthouse for an initial appearance.
“The system is incredibly old,” Gilmore told supervisors. “It is well past end of life. One of these times the (law enforcement center) team is not going to be able to repair it. It’s used hours upon hours a day for efficiencies, security, reducing COVID spread. We need to replace it.”
Sheriff Joe Kennedy said the system has been failing over the past year. Without the system, law enforcement officials would have to bring defendants to the courthouse for initial appearances, creating a “substantial security risk for our employees, the defendants and everybody involved.”
“For the last couple of months, we’ve been Band-Aid-ing our system together, but there have been mornings where the judges have had to do Zoom court,” Kennedy said. “Zoom court is pretty much done from judges’ chambers, so it does not allow for accessibility to the public, which is a violation of state law.”
Kennedy said the state allows exceptions for technology problems but that the county cannot let the alternative become the norm.
County Attorney C.J. May III agreed that the system is integral to daily court proceedings and that crashes have become too problematic.
“Every day, people are on pins and needles that the video part won’t work or the audio won’t work,” he said.
Gilmore said after the meeting that Courtroom Three is the only one in the courthouse that has not received an audio/visual upgrade during the COVID-19 pandemic and does not have the capability to support Zoom calls. That upgrade is set to start in November and is budgeted in the current fiscal year for $60,000.
The additional $50,000 requested for a video court upgrade could be completed alongside the audio/visual upgrade. The additional upgrade would include new hardware and make the court system more resilient by using direct cables between the courthouse and law enforcement center rather than relying on the Internet.
“My intent is make it steady enough that we are not reliant on the Internet and not reliant on Zoom,” Gilmore said. “Then the judge will have absolute control over what is happening.”
Supervisors are expected to consider giving formal approval for the funding at a future meeting, after which it will be included in the county’s first budget amendment of the year.
