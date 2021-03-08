MANCHESTER, Iowa — Five northeast Iowa counties have teamed up to expand services for crime victims.
Benton, Buchanan, Clayton, Delaware and Jones counties have collaborated to fund a new position with two duties: victim/witness coordinator and sexual assault response assistant.
Law enforcement and county attorneys report this project has been in the works for some time with the main objective to extend the reach of services deeper into the under-served populations of the rural communities.
The position of victim/witness coordinator and sexual assault response team assistant is held by Brandi Lewin, a longtime human services provider for crime victims.
Clayton County Attorney Zach Herrmann is enthusiastic about the hire.
“The fact that this gained the approval of the board of supervisors for five different counties shows what an important role it is and how beneficial it will be across this region,” Herrmann said.
Lewin said: “We have the greatest opportunity of a successful outcome for victims and witnesses going through the criminal justice system if we have a position built within to help all crime victims navigate, communicate and be given referrals to community agencies who can best serve their immediate and long-term needs. We don’t want an already overwhelmed victim to feel intimidated by the criminal justice process. We want them to know and feel how cohesive and victim-centered our partners are, and we must ensure victims and witnesses feel comfortable, confident and understood by who is seeking justice for them.”
With the assistance of the victim-witness coordinator, victims and witnesses will have better access to assistance filling out paperwork such as no-contact orders, restitution forms and victim-impact statements directly through the county attorney’s offices.
Assistant Delaware County Attorney Courtney Vorwald values collaboration.
“Delaware County is looking forward to partnering with the other counties to improve the quality of services to crime victims,” Vorwald said.
In addition, this project provides a multidisciplinary response specifically to victims of sexual violence for the five involved counties, ensuring training for responding law enforcement, dispatch, prosecution and sexual assault nurse examiners, case review to collaboratively monitor progress on current cases with a victim’s consent, community awareness, building of a stronger and more unified law enforcement investigative team between the counties, and accountability to a victim-centered response.