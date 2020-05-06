PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Small-business owners in Platte- ville struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic have a new resource to stay afloat.
The city has created an emergency business support program that will offer grants of up to $1,500 for qualifying expenses.
Platteville Common Council members on Tuesday night unanimously voted to allocate $20,000 from a city contingency fund to issue the grants. The program comes despite a likely revenue shortfall in the city budget stemming from the pandemic-related economic disruption.
“We’re all questioning what is going to happen with the budget as it goes through the rest of 2020, but we do feel this is something that definitely is needed with the magnitude of the issue that we’re in,” said City Manager Adam Ruechel.
To qualify, businesses must employ 10 or fewer people, have a physical location within city limits and have been open to the public on or prior to March 17. The entity also must currently be closed or unable to conduct one of its primary modes of revenue generation.
Businesses that have received other forms of government assistance at the local, state or federal levels are ineligible, as are those that can operate remotely or in compliance with social-distancing guidelines.
Business owners can utilize the Platteville-issued grant to pay for mortgage or rent payments, utility bills or software that would enable the move to online sales.
Business owners can apply for funds through Dec. 31 or until funding is depleted. Applications will be evaluated by Ruechel, Community Development Director Joe Carroll and Administration Director Nicola Maurer.
City staff members do not know how many Platteville businesses would qualify for funding.
Ruechel said the program resembles those utilized in the cities of Mosinee and Superior but on a considerably smaller scale.
Council Member Robin Cline wondered whether the contingency fund might be needed for other expenses but is hopeful the city could locate more funding from donors.
The city also is looking to local economic partners for additional dollars.
“We have not planned a bake sale. We are not going to ask (the police chief) to increase fees for parking tickets,” Council President Barb Daus added. “Beyond that, we’ll have to get creative.”