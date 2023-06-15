ASBURY, Iowa — The Asbury City Council this week gave first-round approval to an ordinance that would allow for the use of ATVs and UTVs within city limits.

The council approved the ordinance’s first reading, 4-1, at its regular meeting Tuesday evening, with council member Russ Domeyer opposed. If approved after the second and third readings, the vehicles would be allowed on all city roads, with some stipulations.