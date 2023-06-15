ASBURY, Iowa — The Asbury City Council this week gave first-round approval to an ordinance that would allow for the use of ATVs and UTVs within city limits.
The council approved the ordinance’s first reading, 4-1, at its regular meeting Tuesday evening, with council member Russ Domeyer opposed. If approved after the second and third readings, the vehicles would be allowed on all city roads, with some stipulations.
The council last year turned down a similar proposal, 3-2, but the issue was revived when an Asbury resident approached council members in May with a petition of nearly 200 city residents in favor of allowing the vehicles in city limits.
The issue was discussed at the May 23 meeting and then placed on Tuesday’s agenda. In the interim, a second petition was filed with 375 signatures from people against the proposed ordinance.
“(The combined signatures) are probably more than have voted in some of our city elections,” Domeyer said. “I really commend everyone that went out and got signatures both ways on this.”
If approved, the ordinance would allow for the use of ATVs/UTVs on all city streets. It would sunset one year after final approval with the option for the council to extend the ordinance next year.
Per the ordinance, the maximum allowed speed for the vehicles would be 35 mph, or the speed limit, whichever is lower. ATV/UTV drivers would need to be 18 or older, and the vehicle would need working brakes, headlights, taillights and side mirrors.
Drivers would be required to wear seatbelts, and the vehicles could not be operated between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Drivers also would be expected to follow all typical rules of the road.
Around 40 people attended Tuesday’s meeting to voice their support or to share their concerns. Public comment lasted for about 30 minutes, and 10 residents spoke against the ordinance while four spoke in favor.
Those opposed expressed various concerns about noise, traffic flow and safety, especially in parts of town without sidewalks available for pedestrians.
“I have a little boy who we’re teaching to ride a bike and walk in the city, and we want it to be safe for him,” said Becky Neumann, of Asbury. “Asbury is a suburb, not a small farming community. … We have high traffic volumes coming to and from Dubuque, and I don’t think ATVs would allow for smooth traffic flow.”
Those in favor argued that instances of ATV and UTV crashes are relatively infrequent in Dubuque County when compared to crashes involving cars or motorcycles.
A search of Telegraph Herald archives shows five crashes with injuries involving ATVs and UTVs in Dubuque County since a state law went into effect last July allowing the vehicles on all county roads.
“To me, I look at it as you’re a little bit prejudiced if you don’t allow (ATVs),” Joseph Hohmann, of Asbury, told council members. “For every vehicle, there’s a certain percentage of people who do not belong on the road, but that’s true of cars, trucks, tractors and bicycles.”
ATV and UTVs are allowed in several Dubuque County cities including Peosta, Epworth, Dyersville, Farley and Cascade.
Asbury Police Chief Tom Henneberry told council members Tuesday that he contacted police departments in those areas and that all of them said there have been few to no issues.
Council members Craig Miller and Curt Kiessling expressed a desire to pass the ordinance during council discussion, adding that it could later be repealed if issues arise.
Council members Karen Klinkhammer and Bob Reisch expressed equal parts interest and concern, ultimately voting yes on the first reading to allow further consideration. Domeyer voted no, citing the popularity of the petition against the measure.
The ordinance will reappear for public comment and a second reading on June 27. Council members at that time could choose to vote down the ordinance or to place it on the agenda for a final reading and possible approval in July.
“A yes vote tonight is not giving this any sort of final passage,” cautioned Mayor Jim Adams ahead of Tuesday’s vote. “... So before anyone crucifies someone tonight for voting yes, remember they might simply be saying we need more time and some more input (before) the second reading.”