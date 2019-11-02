APPLE RIVER, Ill. — Authorities Friday released more photos of a person of interest in an attempted bank robbery that occurred Wednesday in Apple River.
The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department release includes few details about the incident, which occurred at Apple River State Bank on Wednesday morning. Authorities previously released images of the person, described as a white man, as well as a vehicle believed to be linked to the crime.
Anyone with information about the person pictured should call the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department at 815-777-2141 or email investigations@jodaviess.org.