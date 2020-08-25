GALENA, Ill. —Galena Area Chamber of Commerce invites residents to participate in a Halloween- themed event.
Held from Oct. 1 to 31, the Halloween Spirit Tour will be a self-guided tour of participating homes and businesses that have been decorated to fit a Halloween theme.
During the tour, attendees will vote on their favorite decorated homes. Winners will be given a sign to display in their yards or storefronts.
There is no cost to participate in the tour. Homes and businesses must register by Sept. 15.
Anyone interested in participating can register at galenachamber.com.