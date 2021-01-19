Northeast Iowa Community College leaders are proposing a third year of property tax decreases for residents in their service area.
NICC financial accountant Lexi Wagner told the college Board of Trustees on Monday that officials recommend setting the tax rate for the 2022 fiscal year at about 91 cents per $1,000 of taxable valuation — a little more than 4 cents lower than the current rate.
Wagner and Dave Dahms, vice president of finance and administration, shared with board members an $88.3 million proposed certified budget to submit to the state for fiscal year 2022. Board members voted to set a public hearing on the matter for Feb. 15.
Dahms said after the meeting that officials built the budget conservatively but that he sees some positive signs for the college’s finances as some effects of the COVID-19 pandemic start to stabilize.
“From what we’ve gained in knowledge and what we’re seeing the marketplace look like, we’re in a much better place today than we were nine months ago,” he said
Dahms outlined for board members on Monday some of the positive developments and challenges impacting the college’s budget outlook.
He noted that the college’s tax base has continued to increase, and Gov. Kim Reynolds’ budget proposal would add another $257,000 in state aid for NICC. Officials noted, however, that they are waiting on the state Legislature to determine what the exact state aid for community colleges will be.
However, officials continue to deal with declining credit-hour enrollment, and the pandemic has put stress on students, faculty, staff and businesses.
“We are moving our way through (the pandemic), I think, in a very organized and planned fashion, and hopefully this will end soon,” Dahms said.
Going forward, officials are expecting a slight decline in credit enrollment, while revenue from concurrent enrollment classes — in which high school students take classes for college credit — is expected to increase. Revenue for workforce training and continuing education is expected to remain level with the current year.
Dahms said after the meeting that he expects there will be a tuition increase for the 2022 fiscal year but that officials have not yet determined what that will be.
Trustee Bob Shafer expressed his appreciation for the proposal to reduce the tax rate.
“It’s commendable that the college can reduce their overall levy rate, when you take into consideration COVID and lower enrollment and stuff,” he said. “It’s a good deal for the taxpayer.”
Also on Monday, board members discussed next steps in their process to find a replacement for college President Liang Chee Wee, who announced last month that he plans to step down on June 30, 2022. Members reached a general consensus to hire a consultant to assist with the search.