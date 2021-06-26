PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. -- Heavy rains overnight in Crawford County have caused flash flooding and some road closures in the area.
Crawford County Emergency Management
said in a morning Facebook post that flash flooding was likely to continue throughout the morning and urged caution when driving. Areas of Crawford County are experiencing road closures and rock slides. The county highway department is working to clear up debris. Wisconsin Highway 35 north of Prairie du Chien has water on the roadway.
Overnight rainfall in Crawford County ranged from 4 to 8 inches.
Emergency management officials said residents whose homes were damaged in flash flooding should call 608-326-0266 to report the damage.