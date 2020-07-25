A Dubuque man accused earlier this year of sexual abusing a girl and a boy in separate incidents now faces two more charges allegedly linked to the dissemination of sexual photos.
Christopher W. Stechman, 44, of 792 Nevada St., was arrested at 8:58 p.m. Thursday at Dubuque County Jail on charges of first- and third-degree harassment.
Court documents state that he repeatedly sent sexual photos, videos, gifs and memes to a person he knew despite that person not wanting to receive the materials.
The photos sent by Stechman included nude images of another person he knew, according to the documents. That person did not give him permission to share those photos.
In another case, Stechman was arrested in March on warrants charging assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, indecent contact with a child and enticing a minor younger than 13.
Court documents state that a girl reported multiple incidents of sexual abuse by Stechman, whom she knew. He has pleaded not guilty in that case.
In June, Stechman was arrested on five counts of third-degree sexual abuse.
Court documents state that a man recently reported being sexually abused repeatedly by Stechman, whom he knew, nine to 13 years ago when he was a boy. Stechman also has pleaded not guilty in that case.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information on victims of alleged sexual crimes