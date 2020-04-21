KIELER, Wis. – A home south of Kieler was destroyed by fire Monday, but no injuries were reported.
The blaze at 3552 Sandy Hook Road was reported at about 5 p.m. Monday, according to Jamestown Fire Chief Gerry Oberbroeckling.
“No one was in the house at the time,” Oberbroeckling said. “A family dog was rescued without incident.”
Three people lived in the home. He said he did not have their names.
“There were no injuries, but I’d say the house was a total loss,” he said. “We believe the fire started outside the front door.”
Oberbroeckling said firefighters remained on the scene until 9 p.m.
Fire departments from Dickeyville, Hazel Green and Menominee, Ill., provided mutual aid.