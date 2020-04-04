The perils confronting the global airline industry are hitting home in Dubuque.
This week, Dubuque Regional Airport reduced its number of daily flights from three to two. Airport Director Todd Dalsing said the reduced schedule will remain in place through April.
In May, the airport will drop to just one flight per day.
Dalsing characterized the reductions as temporary measures and said airlines hope the market rebounds in June or July. Even so, he acknowledged the industry faces an uncertain future.
He cited the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, as the previous occurrence that has had a comparable impact on airlines.
“Those were some very bleak times, and it took the aviation industry nine months to a year to get over it,” he said. “This is similar, but on an even grander scale. It is global. It affects everyone.”
The new reality has been abundantly clear during recent meetings with American Airlines, which provides service from Dubuque Regional Airport to O’Hare International Airport in Chicago.
Officials at that airline anticipate a 70% reduction in flights this month, compared to the previous normal. An 80% drop from the typical level is predicted in May.
These declines have had a massive ripple effect.
“What we are experiencing is not a Dubuque-specific thing,” Dalsing said. “It’s affecting airports in places like Cedar Rapids and Des Moines and Moline. It is affecting airports everywhere.”
Figures from the Transportation Security Administration demonstrate how quickly passenger counts have declined. Because it screens travelers prior to flights, the administration’s figures serve as a measuring stick for the number of customers at U.S. airports.
TSA reported that it screened just 124,000 travelers on Thursday. On that same date in 2019, it screened 2.4 million.
Dalsing said Dubuque Regional Airport employs about 30 workers, a figure that does not include various tenants that operate within the facility.
The airport has reduced the number of employees on particular shifts, but none have been laid off, Dalsing said.
Staffers are adhering to rigorous safety and cleaning guidelines established by the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Among other things, they are frequently disinfecting “high-touch” areas throughout the airport.
Because airports are deemed essential by the state government, Dalsing is confident the facility will remain open throughout the COVID-19 crisis.
With leisure travelers nonexistent, the airport almost exclusively is serving workers in the various industries deemed essential by the government. This includes everything from manufacturing employees to health care workers.
“We know it is our duty to stay open, transport that essential personnel and get them where they need to be,” Dalsing said.
Noting that the airport still is working through its budgeting process, Dalsing said it is too early to predict how much revenue it will lose due to the COVID-19 crisis. He noted that airlines and airports are eligible for federal relief funds, and he plans to pursue that option.
The challenges facing Dubuque Regional Airport have caught the attention of area business leaders, who firmly understand the small airport’s critical economic role.
Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Molly Grover credited the airport with facilitating access to “markets near and far.”
“The benefit of local air service ensures we can connect people and connect economies to generate growth for our community,” she said.
Travel Dubuque President and CEO Keith Rahe said the airport plays a critical role in bringing business travelers to the community. That is particularly evident when visitors fly into Dubuque for large meetings or conferences at venues such as Grand River Center or Hotel Julien Dubuque.
The recent cancellation of these large business gatherings mirrors the declines confronting the airport.
Rahe is confident the airline industry eventually will find its footing.
“It will be a gradual increase,” he said. “People will breathe a huge sigh of relief when this is over. But they’ll also be taking a close look at how they’re doing things from a safety standpoint and considering where they are at financially and what they can afford.”