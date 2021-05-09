Police said an intoxicated driver was injured when he hit a curb and his vehicle flipped, colliding with a train.
Billy R. Simpson, 41, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center with minor injuries, according to police.
The incident occurred at about 1 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Locust Street and U.S. 52/61/151.
The release stated that Simpson was eastbound on the Locust Street connector. As he entered the intersection, he crossed the highway and collided with a curb.
The vehicle continued eastbound, went airborne, flipped end over end and collided with railroad tracks and a Canadian National rail car.
The vehicle landed on its roof. Simpson was extricated from the vehicle by the Dubuque Fire Department.
He was cited with operating while intoxicated, failure to maintain control of his vehicle and operating without a valid driver’s license.