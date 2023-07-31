MANCHESTER, Iowa — While Manchester’s popular riverfront park has undergone drastic changes in the past several months, there is still more to come, according to city staff.

At a recent meeting, Manchester City Council approved a $62,676 payment to Eastern Iowa Excavating & Concrete LLC for its work on the Shelly Park improvement project. During that discussion, council members said they have received some questions from the public about the progress being made.

