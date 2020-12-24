MANCHESTER, Iowa — After City Council members were informed of a proposal to build a hog confinement operation near the outskirts of Manchester, city officials quickly learned they were more or less powerless to halt its construction despite their concerns or objections.
Following that revelation, they reached out to local state representatives in an attempt to change the regulations, or matrix, that govern hog confinements, but it appears those changes are not likely to happen.
“I think we’ve learned that we don’t have a whole lot to stand on as far as how many (hog confinements) can be put out there,” said Council Member Connie Behnken.
City Council members had concerns about the operation’s impact on future economic and housing development along with quality-of-life initiatives Manchester has used in an attempt to attract a younger demographic.
“If you can build a hog confinement within a half-a-mile of a housing development, that makes it difficult for developers to justify spending millions of dollars on a street,” Council Member Dean Sherman said. “And the people living there are going to have trouble selling their homes.”
Recently, Republicans Iowa Sen. Dan Zumbach and Rep. Lee Hein, both farmers themselves, sat down with the City Council to take a deeper dive into the issue.
Zumbach said the matrix, or scoring system used to evaluate permitting for confinement operations, was designed to allow smaller producers to get a toehold into the livestock industry.
“The livestock industry is probably the most regulated industry in the state of Iowa,” Zumbach said.
Hein added that when lawmakers were developing these rules, they didn’t want every county or municipality to have their own regulations — they wanted it to be statewide.
Sherman said he believes it would be reasonable to enact a one-mile buffer between city limits and any confinement building, but Behnken mentioned that in some instances, it is the city encroaching on existing farmland. She added that her main concern is more of a density issue — how many of these buildings can be constructed within a certain distance of each other.
“When you start trying to change the policy so one person’s property rights take precedence over another’s, it gets to be a really difficult conversation,” Zumbach said.
He said that in the case that has impacted Manchester recently, a private organization called the Coalition to Support Iowa’s Farmers came to help evaluate the property. He said while CSIF involvement is entirely voluntary, he strongly encourages farmers to utilize this resource.
“They take into account proximity to a city, soil type, the amount of manure you’re going to generate, wind patterns — I can’t even name them all, but they take in this whole arena of information to determine if this is a good location or not,” Zumbach said.
The two lawmakers also said they believe there are some misconceptions out there regarding farmers and manure practices and that there are already a host of regulations and checks-and-balances designed to keep farmers in compliance with existing laws.
One of the biggest driving factors that keeps farmers from misusing manure is that it is a fairly precious commodity.
“We have to remember that (manure) is a valuable product — it’s not a waste,” Zumbach said.
Hein said at their operation, they pay an outside business good money to make sure they stay in compliance when it comes to manure, while also doing soil testing and yield tracking to make sure manure management follows required criteria.
“The nutrients (in manure) are the same as the nutrients being spread by the commercial operator — the phosphorus, the pot ash and the nitrogen — so if you’re worried about water quality, manure is no different than what a co-op will spread. It’s just in a different form,” Hein said.