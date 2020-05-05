DYERSVILLE, Iowa – Beckman Catholic High School has announced a revised schedule for activities due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Senior awards, baccalaureate and commencement events for the Class of 2020 will be held July 12.
“We are looking to have all of our events on one day due to the coronavirus situation,” stated Principal Marcel Kielkucki in a press release. “It’s our hope we can have these special events in their traditional format but will adjust as needed based on what will be allowable for large-group gatherings at that time.”
School officials also canceled the spring musical, “Beauty and the Beast.”
Those who have purchased tickets can request a refund or donate the cost of their tickets to the school’s drama department.
Visit forms.gle/A4QXeiKwwHEs6S2U9 to request a refund.