SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Asbury Eagles Club Breakfast Buffet with Santa, 8 a.m., Eagles Club, 5900 Saratoga Road, Asbury, Iowa. Breakfast buffet. Santa will be available for photos. Cost is $9 for adults and $5 for ages 10 and younger.
Galena Festival of the Performing Arts: Christmas Concert, 2 p.m., Turner Hall, 115 Bench St., Galena, Ill.
Kids Cookie Decorating Session #4, 10 a.m., 240 W. Second St. This one is for the kids.
Kids Cookie Decorating Session #5, 11:30 a.m., 240 W. Second St. This one is for the kids.
Kids Cookie Decorating Session #6 1 p.m.,
240 W. Second St. This one is for the kids.
The Nutcracker Ballet, 2 p.m., The Grand Opera House, 135 W. Eighth St. An Annual Dubuque Holiday Tradition. The Dubuque City Youth Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker is a yearly tradition for many families in the tri-state area and beyond.
St. Luke’s Christmas Cantata, 8:30 a.m., St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St. (accessible drop-off alley entrance). 8:30 a.m. Cantata “Rise Up! A New Light A Comin’ “ Christmas story sung by St. Luke’s choirs with narration. Community singing. Pianist: Amy Streck, Organist: Dr. Charles Barland. All invited.
St. Luke’s Christmas Cantata, 10:30 a.m., St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St., (accessible drop-off alley entrance). 10:45 a.m. Cantata “Rise Up! A New Light A-Comin’ “ Christmas story sung by St. Luke’s choirs with narration and JuBELLATION Hand Bells. Community Singing. All are invited.
Sunday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Day’s Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Open to the public, must be age 21 and older. Details: 563-590-3608.
Monday, Dec. 16
The Cable Car Quilters, 6:45 p.m., Keystone AEA, 2310 Chaney Road. Call Ruth 563-580-3234.
Families Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital — Bartels Conference Room, 350 N. Grandview Ave. Details: 563-556-4975.
Jones Jr. High Retired Staff Luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Red Roof Inn, 195 Peterson Drive, Peosta, Iowa.
Lego Explorers, 5:30 p.m., Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St., Holy Cross, Iowa. (Kindergarten and older). With new themes each month, help the characters in a short story by completing challenges with Legos and Duplo Blocks. December theme: Yeti Mountain.
Open Gym Play — Granny Basketball, 6:30 p.m., Eisenhower Elementary School, 3170 Spring Valley Road. The Leisure Services Department is sponsoring Granny Basketball Open Gym Play on Monday evenings from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Eisenhower Elementary School.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-noon Intermediate line dancing.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Tri-State Singles Club Monday Night Euchre, 6 p.m., Days Inn Spirits Bar and Grill, 1111 Dodge St. Singles only.
Veterans’ Freedom Center Activities, 9 a.m., Veterans’ Freedom Center, 2245 Kerper Boulevard.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games start at 6:10 p.m., and regular games start at 7 p.m. All are welcome.
Cookie Decorating Toddler Tuesday 10:30 a.m., Kennedy Mall, 555 John F Kennedy Rd. Bring the kids to Kennedy Mall for a cookie decorating Toddler Tuesday from 11a.m. to noon.
Holy Ghost Euchre 1 p.m., Holy Ghost Hall, 2917 Central Ave. Everyone welcome.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 11 a.m.-3 p.m., dominoes and cards.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road: 11:15 a.m., yoga; 11:30 a.m., lunch; noon, needlework group; 12:15 p.m., open bridge; 12:15-3:30 p.m., dominoes; 12:15-4 p.m., duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m., ladies bridge.
Teen DIY: Holiday Painted Ornaments, 3:30 p.m., Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. N.E., Farley, Iowa. (Sixth-12th grade). Stop in and create either splatter paint or hand-drawn holiday ornaments. Get creative, and make a gift for a loved one or yourself! Project can take as little as 15 minutes.
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St. Entrance on 13th St., lower level. Details: 563-599-2748
Vertical Jump Park Family Night, noon, Kennedy Mall, 555 Kennedy Road. Every Tuesday night is family night. Includes: Four one-hour jump passes, a large pizza and four small fountain drinks only $55.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Adaptive Sports Open Gym Program — Wheelchair Basketball, 6 p.m., Carver Elementary School, 2007 Radford Road. Learn about all of the possibilities of Adaptive Sports in a fun, non-competitive, yet challenging environment. Each month, we will offer numerous adaptive sports opportunities and feature one sport.
Dubuque Evening Lions Club, 6 p.m., The Bridge, 31 Locust St.
The Salvation Army, 9 a.m., 1099 Iowa St.: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., open chapel.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road: 10-11 a.m., senior exercise class; 12:15-4 p.m., ladies cards; 12:15-4 p.m., Wednesdays ladies bridge, dining room; 12:15-4 p.m., open euchre.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Imagination Center, 5:30 p.m., Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St., Holy Cross, Iowa. (Kindergarten and older). Explore and create at three different creation stations at this monthly arts and crafts program.
Movement Themed Storytime, 9:30 a.m., Asbury Branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive, Asbury, Iowa. (Ages 3-6). This month, enjoy a variety of themed story times.
Movement Themed Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Peosta Branch, 8342 NICC Drive, Peosta, Iowa. (Ages 3-6). This month, enjoy a variety of themed story times.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 1 p.m. Kitchen bingo; 1 p.m. line dancing.
Toy Themed Storytime, 5:30 p.m., Holy Cross Branch, 895 Main St., Holy Cross, Iowa. (Ages 3-6). This month, enjoy a variety of themed story times.
Friday, Dec. 20
Asbury Eagles Club After Work Party, 5 p.m., Asbury Eagles Club, 5900 Saratoga Road. Appetizers and drink specials.
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
The Nutcracker Ballet, 7:30 p.m., The Grand Opera House, 135 W. Eighth St. An Annual Dubuque Holiday Tradition! The Dubuque City Youth Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker is a yearly tradition for many families in the tri-state area and beyond.
Open Gym Play — Family Open Basketball, 6:30 p.m., Roosevelt Middle School, 2001 Radford Road. The Leisure Services Department is sponsoring Family Open Basketball Play on Friday evenings from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Roosevelt Middle School (south and center courts).
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness friends exercise; 10:30-11:30 a.m. blood pressure screening by Paramount Ambulance third Friday of the month; 11:30 a.m. lunch.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Festival of Trees, 10 a.m., Main St., Galena, Ill. Enjoy the Festival of Trees in the charming and historic Warren Community Building (Old Stone Hotel), starting Saturday, November 30 and ending January 5, 2020. Open daily from 10 a.m. — 8 p.m.
Movement Themed Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. N.E., Farley, Iowa. (Ages 3-6). This month, enjoy a variety of themed story times.
Movement Themed Storytime, 9:15 a.m., Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St., Holy Cross, Iowa. (Ages 3-6). This month, enjoy a variety of themed story times.
The Nutcracker Ballet, 7:30 p.m., The Grand Opera House, 135 W. Eighth St. An Annual Dubuque Holiday Tradition! The Dubuque City Youth Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker is a yearly tradition for many families in the tri-state area and beyond.
PERFORMING ARTS
Sunday, Dec. 15
A Celtic Christmas Concert with Ring of Kerry, 2 p.m., Turner Hall, 115 S. Bench St., Galena, Ill.
“Elf Jingle’s Christmas Surprise,” 2 p.m., Hazel Green Opera House, 2130 Main St., Hazel Green, Wis. Curmudgeonly Elf Jingle thinks children are just greedy, as he and Mrs. Claus look over some letters on Christmas Eve.
Jim McDonough & His Orchestra & Singers: Holiday Grande 2019, 2:30 p.m., Five Flags Center, 405 Main St. International Steinway Artist, and “Iowa’s Own Pianist” tours with a dazzling all-new production benefiting Camp Courageous of Iowa.
Johnnie Walker, 3 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive.
Lee Greenwood: A Tennessee Christmas, 3 p.m., Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. Greenwood is a country legend with more than 30 albums. The concert will showcase his warm interpretations of Christmas favorites and a rousing rendition of his signature hit “God Bless the USA.”
Mystery Dinner Theater, 5 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive. The dinner includes a four course meal, wine or beverage of your choice, and the theater all for $59.95 plus tax per person. Allow about two hours for dinner.
Theresa Rosetta, 1:30 p.m., Tips Up Food & Spirits-Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Lux Club, Asbury Road.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dancing music from big band to oldies plus requests.
Blu Flame, 6 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive. Blu Flame features Marcus DeJesus on guitar and Cathy Goodman on vocals, bringing you jazz and a little bossa nova.
Jazz & Blues Jam ft. Round Midnight, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Join us at our open jazz session, third Thursday each month, with Round Midnight. New players always welcome to sit in, both singers and musicians. No cover.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Friday, Dec. 20
A Christmas Cabaret Extravaganza ft. Maddie & Connor Ripperger, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Songs, stories, songs and general merriment with Maddie & Connor Ripperger. Featuring holiday hits such as All I Want For Christmas Is You and Rocking Around the Christmas Tree. Suggested donation $5.
A Pirate Over 50, 5 p.m., Tips Up Food & Spirits-Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road.
HTM (Hoffmann, Troy, Marceau), 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive. Music by Rick Hoffmann, Denny Troy, Brian Marceau.
Johnnie Walker Live, 8 p.m., Days Inn, Spirits Bar and Grill, 1111 Dodge St.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., The Dungeon, 302 Locust St.
Searchlight Soul, 8 p.m., Riverboat Lounge, 200 Main St., Hotel Julien Dubuque. Enjoy acoustic 90’s rock hits from this duo at Riverboat Lounge.
Theresa Rosetta: Live Music Performance, 7 p.m., Farmers Creek Antiques & Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Al Ronek, 3 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive.
Andy Wilberding Live, 8 p.m., Riverboat Lounge, 200 Main St., Hotel Julien Dubuque.
Casey Klein, 1:30 p.m., Tips Up Food & Spirits-Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road.
“Elf Jingle’s Christmas Surprise,” 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Hazel Green Opera House, 2130 Main St., Hazel Green, Wis. Curmudgeonly Elf Jingle thinks children are just greedy, as he and Mrs. Claus look over some letters on Christmas Eve.
Illusions Midwest Drag Show, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Illusions Midwest at Smokestack, third Saturday every month. Double drag shows for Xmas — 7 p.m. all ages $5 and 10 p.m. 21 and older $10. Party with the Illusions cast and special guest drag queens and kings.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 9 p.m., Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Mark Zalaznik Live, 7 p.m., Millennium Marina, 780 Harbor Drive, East Dubuque, Ill.
Mixed Emotions Band, 8:30 p.m., The Big House, 3001 160th St., Petersburg, Iowa.
Ron Lubbers Singing at Joliet Event Center, 7:30 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St.
VISUAL ARTS
Today
Home for the Holidays, 11 a.m. 2241 Lincoln Ave. Celebrate an old-fashioned holiday at the Mathias Ham Historic Site. On select weekends in December, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Ham House will be decorated in period style, and costumed interpreters.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Home for the Holidays, 11 a.m. 2241 Lincoln Ave. Request for Dubuque Traditions Submissions The Dubuque County Historical Society is seeking photography submissions for the upcoming exhibit Dubuque Traditions: A Photographic Experience.
LITERARY ARTS
Thursday, Dec. 19
Page Turners Book Club, 6:30 p.m., Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive, Asbury, Iowa. This book club meets the third Thursday of each month, copies of the book will be available at the Asbury Branch, but can be sent to other branches. December title: Trevor Noah’s Born a Crime.
DESTINATIONS
Today
DB&T Days at the River Museum, 9 a.m., National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, 350 E. Third St. DB&T Days at the River Museum mean savings for DB&T customers. On the second weekend of each month, November through April, DB&T customers can save 35% off box office admission with their DB&T credit card.
Layette Quilt Display and Raffle, Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Ave. Ct SE, Dyersville, Iowa. Several quilts made by the Dyersville Layette Ladies will be on display at the library and during this time you will be able to purchase raffle tickets to win the quilt of your choice.
Friday, Dec. 20
Friday Nights in Downtown Platteville, 4 p.m., Main Street, Platteville, Wis. Businesses will stay open late, luminaries, roasted chestnuts, carolers, children’s activities and carriage rides around town. Main Street in Platteville will be the place “Where Memories Begin.”
LEARNING
Monday, Dec. 16
Dubuque Area Humanists presentation, 7 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Hall, 1699 Iowa St. Chad Cox will be presenting a talk on the Winter Solstice and the ways various cultures have celebrated this exciting day.
Makerspace Grand Opening, 6:30 p.m., Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St., Holy Cross, Iowa. (Children should be accompanied by an adult). At this drop-in style program, learn about our Makerspaces — upcoming programs, free times, and how to certify as a Safe Maker.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Talk of the Town Toastmasters, noon, NICC Town Clock Center, 680 Main St., Room 112. Practice skills to become a more confident speaker and leader. These skills will help you advance your career, acclimate to a new city, or get a new job.
Saturday, Dec 21
Sort Through Avalanche of Holiday-Themed Apps, 9 a.m., U.S. Cellular, 806 Wacker Drive. U.S. Cellular associates will host a free Device Workshop, where they can help sort through the avalanche of holiday-themed apps. The workshop is open to everyone.
LIFESTYLE
Friday, Dec. 20
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, 7:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St., enter main door, turn right to Living Faith Center. Weigh-in available between 7:45-8:45 a.m., meeting follows at 9 a.m. Call 563-542-0782.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Grant Regional Health Center Blood Drive, 2 p.m., Grant Regional Health Center, 507 S. Monroe St., Lancaster, Wis. Grant Regional Health Center is hosting a blood drive from 2 to 6 p.m. in the Education Center at the Old Clinic.
Friday, Dec. 20
MercyOne Community Blood Drive, noon-3:30 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive. St. Francis Auditorium. To make an appointment, call Sue Schmitt at 563-589-8792.
FOOD & DRINK
Sunday, Dec. 15
Brunch With Santa, 9 a.m., Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Ave. Ct SE, Dyersville, Iowa.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Holiday Wine Tasting, 6 p.m., Riverboat Lounge, 200 Main St., Hotel Julien Dubuque. Enjoy complimentary appetizers while tasting samples of wine from wine producers and regions from around the world. Bottles of wine will also be available for purchase.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Dollar Burger Night, 5 p.m., Millennium Marina, 780 Harbor Drive, East Dubuque, Ill. Join us every Thursday night in East Dubuque for ONE DOLLAR burgers! Purchase any beverage, and your burger is only a buck. Toppings are only 50 cents each.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Monday, Dec. 16
ACBL Duplicate Bridge, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Kindness Crafting: Granny Square Blankets, 6:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W, 11th St. Whether you prefer knitting or crochet, are a beginner or an expert, we invite you to join us in creating granny squares that will be assembled into blankets and given to those in need.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games start at 6:10 p.m., and regular games start at 7 p.m. All are welcome.
Holy Ghost Euchre, 1 p.m., Holy Ghost Hall, 2917 Central Ave. Everyone welcome.
Trivia Night at Riverboat Lounge, 7 p.m., Riverboat Lounge, 200 Main St., Hotel Julien Dubuque. Gather a group of three to five of your smartest friends and head to the Riverboat Lounge on Tuesdays for Trivia Night. Prizes will be awarded to members of the winning team. Tonight’s theme is “Nascar.”
Wednesday
Trivia for Dorks, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St. Any team size welcome.
Thursday, Dec. 19
International Travel Club — Dubuque Area, 6 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. Building a travelers network and community in Dubuque area. Open group, no membership fees. Food and drinks provided. Details: facebook.com/InternationalTravelClubDubuqueArea.
Thursday Trivia, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Xavier Bingo, Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Ave. Court SE, Dyersville, Iowa. Doors open at 6 p.m. and Bingo begins at 7 p.m. on Thursdays. There are two progressive Jackpots that pay out a maximum of $500.
MEETINGS
Monday, Dec. 16
City Council Meeting, 6 p.m., City Council Chambers, 350 W. 6th St. Historic Federal Building. Regular meeting of the Dubuque City Council. http://www.cityofdubuque.org/calendar.aspx?EID=5232
Tuesday, Dec. 17
B2B Referral Group, 8:30 a.m., Chamber Boardroom, 300 Main St. Does your organization depend on word-of-mouth marketing? Are you looking for more effective ways to get the word out about the services your organization provides?
Wednesday, Dec. 18
BNI Dubuque Chapter, 11:30 a.m., Holiday Inn, 450 Main St. Details: Dave Elliott, 515-865-3862.
Friends of Dubuque County Conservation Board, 4 p.m., Swiss Valley Nature Center, 13606 Swiss Valley Road, Peosta, Iowa. Friends, members and prospective members welcome.