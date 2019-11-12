EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — One month after an unsuccessful push to move up the closing times of four East Dubuque taverns, City Council members on Monday night backed a proposal to extend the operating hours for the rest of them.
Council members voted, 5-1, in favor of allowing businesses with Class C liquor licenses to stay open until 2 a.m., rather than the current 1:30 a.m. Robin Pearson cast the lone vote against the measure, though she did not explain why.
City Manager Loras Herrig said he proposed the extension of the closing times for those businesses to match the hours of the bars in Dubuque.
“It was a recommendation that maybe it would help you,” Herrig said, addressing local bar owners. “It’s an extra half-hour of business.”
Herrig last month recommended the 2 a.m. closing time for Class C liquor license holders — which are most of the taverns in the city — in conjunction with moving up the closing time of the four bars with Class B licenses from 3:30 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Proponents of the move said it would reduce the number of criminal incidents occurring downtown after 2 a.m. But the majority of council members balked at the proposal, and the 3:30 a.m. closing times remain in place for those establishments.
On Monday, council members considered several other changes recommended by Herrig as part of a review of the city’s liquor license ordinances.
Council members voted unanimously to extend the time allowed to liquor license holders to host live music outside from 11 p.m. to midnight.
Police Chief Luke Kovacic said he already receives calls from residents complaining about the noise from such performances, but council members said those complaints were unwarranted.
“Let them complain,” said Council Member Delbert Belken.
It wasn’t all good news for bar owners, though.
Council members also agreed to double fines to liquor license holders for violations to the ordinance, raising a first offense fine from $250 to $500.
Herrig originally proposed that the initial fine be increased to $1,000, but Pearson said she thought it was too steep of an increase.
“I just think that’s a lot of money,” she said. “Raising it that much is a killer.”
Additional changes to the liquor license ordinance still might be on the way as well.
Mayor Kirk VanOstrand proposed that all liquor license holders be required to close at midnight on Sundays.
He said he proposed the change as a way of relieving an already overworked police department. Kovacic said he currently has two officers on patrol on Sunday nights.
“That would give Chief Kovacic a nice easy Sunday, Monday and Tuesday,” VanOstrand said. “He can then be better prepared for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.”
After some discussion, council members voted to table the motion to investigate the proposal further.
Herrig said the changes to the liquor license ordinance approved by council members Monday will need to be reviewed by the city attorney, then brought back to the council for final approval.
It is proposed that any changes ultimately approved would take effect on Jan. 1.