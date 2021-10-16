The Republican Party of Iowa hosted U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst and former Ambassador Terry Branstad to share anecdotes and concerns to a crowd of 120 at Hotel Julien Dubuque on Friday night.
The event was a stop on a statewide tour of similar gatherings, which look different than the typical political stump stop. Ernst, Branstad and Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann sat in armchairs on a slightly raised platform.
Following some lower-profile openers, most new to the Dubuque County audience, Kaufmann had Ernst and Branstad begin with some anecdotes.
Ernst spoke about the impact her mother had on her values.
Branstad detailed the lead-up to being tapped as the U.S. ambassador to China by former President Donald Trump, after being Iowa’s longest-serving governor.
“The last Trump rally of the 2016 election was in Sioux City,” Branstad said. “Kim Reynolds and I spoke. Then, Trump spoke. At the end, he called me back onstage and said, ‘Well, Gov. Branstad will take care of China for us.’”
Eventually, the talk became less casual as Kaufmann asked Ernst what in Washington, D.C., keeps her up at night now. Ernst said it was what she called “the far Left, progressive push toward socialism.”
“It becomes far more acceptable to talk about socialism every day,” she said. “Think back 10 years ago. Would it have been possible to talk about socialism and spin it in a positive light? I am concerned about what is being presented as ‘human infrastructure’ and radical ideas of the government taking control of our children. The government becoming this giant nanny state taking care of everything for our citizens.”
Ernst criticized the Democrat majority’s ongoing, debated spending bill to cover many of the party’s long-term priorities — expanding child care, government health care, reducing climate impacts, etc. — currently proposed at $3.5 trillion before further negotiations. She guessed the two Senate Democrats currently holding up the process are likely not enough to stop the effort altogether.
“Oftentimes in Washington, D.C., (West Virginia Sen.) Joe Manchin is called the most powerful man,” Ernst said. “ But I would say (Arizona Sen.) Kyrsten Sinema is stronger than Joe Manchin. There are a lot of other Democrats who are concerned in their party, but they’re not strong enough to speak up. ... But I’m afraid (Manchin and Sinema) will cave to a certain extent on the tax and spend. I’m afraid they will cave on a lesser amount. We’re still talking trillions. And wrapped up in that will be a lot of bad policy that will take us in the wrong direction.”
The Iowa Democratic Party issued a statement in response on Friday evening.
“Today, hundreds of thousands of Iowa families received money directly into their bank accounts thanks to the Child Tax Credit,” the party said in an email to the Telegraph Herald. “It’s important for Iowans to remember that not a single Republican — including Senator Joni Ernst — thought Iowa families deserved this money. Instead, Iowa Republicans want to continue to divide us because it helps their big donors and corporate interests. Iowa Democrats are focused on lifting up all working families to ensure that everyone has access to good public education, high-quality health care and jobs that pay wages you can raise a family on.”
Kaufmann served as a moderator and interviewer during the event. Before the discussion, though, Kaufmann took time to energize the crowd about upcoming local elections — even those with no party affiliations involved.
“Republicans have gotten a bit of a late start pushing local races,” he said. “A lot of those races are not partisan. Quite frankly, a lot of them should not be. But the Democrats are making them partisan. So, we’re going to meet them on our own turf. At almost every event we’ve been to, we’ve met more and more local candidates joining up.”
Kaufmann claimed local school boards “captured by the left” have been twisting the “pro-parental control” conservative agenda coming from the Republican-majority Iowa Legislature.
Ernst reiterated those ideas.
“We’re going to capture school boards, because they have turned partisan,” she said. “We’re going to capture mayorships.”