DARLINGTON, Wis. -- The public is invited to a celebration hosted by Darlington Area EMS Inc. in recognition of National EMS Week, but COVID-19 restrictions will alter the event’s format.
The celebration is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, at Green County EMS Darlington Station, 127 W. Louisa St. Unlike previous years, there will not be an on-site picnic, nor equipment displays at the station, according to a press release. This year, EMS members will host a drive-thru food pickup.
Attendees can remain inside their cars, and food will be brought to them, the release stated.
Hamburgers, brats and hot dogs will be served. The meal is free, but donations will be accepted.
For more information, call Jeff Berget at 608-726-1726.