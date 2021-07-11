PEOSTA, Iowa — Peosta City Council members recently took a step forward to firm up plans for a new City Hall.
The city currently uses space in Peosta Community Centre as offices for city staff and meeting space for the City Council. City officials say the 2,000-square-foot space is too small for their needs and have been seeking a solution.
At a work session last week, the council examined six possibilities and identified the questions it still needs to answer to make a decision.
“The thought is, can we actually put ourselves on the path to make a decision on this, so that we don’t have to talk about it for the next 20 work sessions and actually commit to a direction,” Mayor Jim Merten said.
Merten outlined six options: do nothing, renovate the current space, move to a new part of the community center, move into the Peosta Square development, acquire land for a municipal center near Peosta Fire Department or acquire land for a municipal center in the west part of town.
Council Member John Kraft immediately suggested disregarding the “do nothing” option, to the agreement of his fellow council members.
If the city decides to renovate its current space, staff offices would expand into the current City Council chambers. The council then would have to find a new place to meet and host public hearings.
Council Member Doug Hughes has proposed returning the current city space to the community center and building an addition to the community center to fit city needs.
Or the city could work with developer Wes Shulte to find space for staff in his Peosta Square development, for which he is constructing a commercial and residential building in Peosta Commercial Park.
Officials also could try to buy land near the fire and police departments on Tennis Lane.
As a part of Peosta’s comprehensive plan, the city has envisioned a town center between Burds Road and Belo Drive. City leaders hope that one day this “Water’s Edge” area could include businesses and a central park and potentially a municipal center.
The city also might choose a phased approach to addressing its space needs, Merten said. The city could stay at the community center in the short term and then vacate it for a new facility.
Council members asked city staff to provide cost and timing estimates for each option. For the options that include adding to or renovating the community center, council members also requested ideas about how the center would be impacted.
“We know this doesn’t work,” Kraft said of the current space. “We’re limping along. I like the idea that if we’re going to do something, let’s make it usable by the (community center) in the future. My thought process would be in some form, build out here and the endgame is Water’s Edge.”
Council members plan to reconvene with more information in the coming weeks to whittle down the possibilities.