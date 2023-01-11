PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Common Council members on Tuesday night unanimously selected a group of local investors to take ownership of Platteville Armory.

The winning proposal came from a group of area residents who plan to form an LLC to operate the facility. Chris and Allison Richard, of Platteville; Josh and Hollie Kuepers, of Dickeyville; and Jason Francois, of Dubuque, put in a combined $201,000 offer for the armory and three adjacent lots owned by the city.

