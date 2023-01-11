PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Common Council members on Tuesday night unanimously selected a group of local investors to take ownership of Platteville Armory.
The winning proposal came from a group of area residents who plan to form an LLC to operate the facility. Chris and Allison Richard, of Platteville; Josh and Hollie Kuepers, of Dickeyville; and Jason Francois, of Dubuque, put in a combined $201,000 offer for the armory and three adjacent lots owned by the city.
The group said in their submission that they hope to make the armory a “community-based building that serves multiple needs for the citizens of the city of Platteville and surrounding area.” Planned uses for the space include leased storage space for area businesses, event and kitchen space rentals and potential use as a child care facility for the Head Start program.
The submission also allowed use of the gymnasium space for the city’s Parks and Recreation Department’s regularly scheduled activities, and also expressed intent to work with area youth athletic groups to offer additional practice space. There were also initial plans outlined to turn the three adjacent lots into residential homes in 2025 or 2026 if feasible.
Council members’ vote on Tuesday closed out more than one year’s worth of conversations about the future of the well-known downtown facility.
“Our due diligence has gotten us to where we want it to be and that would be with the armory being retained locally and going back on the tax base,” said Council President Barb Daus. “So most assuredly, I believe that we’ve met our goal.”
After the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs rejected a $100,000 offer from the city in November, city officials began to look for local buyers who would meet the department’s higher $135,000 asking price before it was put on the public market.
The city initially received three submissions, although one was submitted with the addendum that it should be removed from consideration if any other submissions were received. That left council members with two proposals to discuss and vote upon Tuesday evening.
The second offer came from Brian Fritz, owner of Pioneer Property Management in Platteville. His $195,000 offer also would have allowed for gymnasium use by the Parks and Recreation Department, but his main plan for the building would have been as additional space for his existing businesses. The proposal said he then would have considered other tenants as space became available.
Josh Kuepers said after the vote that the group was pleased by the council’s decision, adding that members looked forward to maintaining the facility’s status as a community fixture through child care, recreation activities or any of the other proposed uses.
“The armory proposed a very unique situation for us with being able to keep it as part of the community,” he said. “It’s been a community building for years for a variety of reasons, and we look forward to keeping it that way.”
While commending both submissions, council members leaned toward the selected proposal because of its community focus and diverse proposed uses. They also expressed admiration of the group’s varied business backgrounds and previous experience with similar projects.
“The things that stood out for me with that (proposal) was just the community focus in terms of the utilization of the space and the historic preservation experience that (the group) has,” said Council Member Jason Artz.
Council Member Lynne Parrott said she was most excited by the prospect of having Head Start potentially move into the space, as the child care provider currently works out of OE Gray Early Learning Center, which soon will be razed to make space for the city’s new fire station.
“I’m excited about the day care,” Parrott said during council discussion. “I love the whole idea with this proposal and think it has a lot of potential.
The selected group will pay the city, which then will pay the Department of Military Affairs $135,000 while allocating the additional funds to a yet-to-be determined use. Since the offer meets the department’s initial ask, City Manager Adam Ruechel said he was confident the offer would be accepted but still needed to go through a few final steps so the sale can close by Jan. 31.
