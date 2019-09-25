GALENA, Ill. — Potential solutions to downtown Galena’s ongoing parking woes could include charging for the use of street spaces, according to city officials.
City leaders are exploring several ways to address the dearth of parking spots in the community’s popular, historic downtown. City Council members this week reviewed a report from city staffers outlining some of those options.
The lack of parking in Galena’s Main Street district has been an issue for years as heavy tourist traffic quickly fills up spaces.
“This has been a problem for a while,” said Mayor Terry Renner. “We got five acres of parking and got 10 acres of cars to put in.”
In addition to paid parking, the report considers the creation of a shuttle service and the construction of new parking spaces.
Potential locations for more parking are a space just northeast of City Hall; a city-owned lot between Monroe and Jefferson streets; a property off Meeker Street; and a lot off Claude Street.
Council Member Pam Bernstein recommended pursuing the cheapest remedies first before making investments in more parking lots.
“I think we need to look at the lowest-cost options,” Bernstein said. “We should start from the bottom and work our way up.”
Several council members leaned toward charging for parking downtown, as the revenue generated could be used to invest in more parking options. Parking largely is free on downtown streets currently.
Council Member Robert Hahn said charging for parking would deter vehicles from taking up a single space for the entire day.
“It will keep turnover for cars coming to stores,” Hahn said. “We don’t want someone parked there all day.”
However, some council members expressed concern about the potential to create extra costs for employees working on Main Street.
“They need to be able to park somewhere for a longer period of time,” Council Member Marc McCoy said. “This shouldn’t be made harder for them.”
Council Member Chris Allendorf suggested a sticker program that would exempt Galena residents from paying for downtown parking.
City Administrator Mark Moran said city staff will look into the logistics of implementing paid parking and will present findings to council members at a later date.