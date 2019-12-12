Two Dubuque men are accused of altering odometers on two used cars that then were sold.
Jordan T. Rogerson, 21, of 3820 Chicago Ave., recently was arrested on a warrant charging first-degree fraudulent practice, second-degree fraudulent practice and selling a motor vehicle without a license.
A second man, Alex Womack, is charged with first-degree fraudulent practice, three counts of second-degree fraudulent practice and one count of selling a motor vehicle without a license, according to County Attorney C.J. May III.
May said in an email to the Telegraph Herald on Wednesday that Womack remained at large.
Court documents state that Rogerson and Womack adjusted vehicle odometers to reflect lower mileage than the true mileage driven. A vehicle with 209,021 miles on it was altered to indicate about 61,000 miles before being sold on Aug. 5, and a vehicle with 236,436 miles on it was altered to indicate 140,274 miles before being sold on Aug. 17, according to documents.