Maria Markus has gotten used to acting with a mask on, taking frequent rehearsal breaks and staying 6 feet from her fellow actors in recent weeks.
It’s definitely a different experience for the senior at Dubuque Senior High School. But considering that she and her classmates originally worried they wouldn’t be able to put on a show, they didn’t find it too hard to adjust to the new rules.
“Considering we didn’t think we would have a season, we are all very grateful to have a play,” Maria said.
Students and staff at local schools are making significant shifts so they can hold fall theater productions while mitigating the spread of COVID-19. While the pandemic impacts many aspects of those performances, students and teachers said they are just glad to have the chance to participate.
“(Students) are really happy to be doing something that is somewhat normal to them,” said Heather Coenen, an English teacher at Hempstead High School who is co-directing the fall play. “To be able to do what they love to do outweighs all of the work.”
At Senior, a concern for students’ safety was woven into the selection of this year’s show.
Students are performing “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” which Theater Director Aaron Dean selected in part because the play involves a high school student with a social disorder that prevents him from being close to other people.
That plot point works particularly well for students trying to spread out from one another.
“We’re able to social distance with our actors on stage, and it makes sense that they’re not within 6 feet of each other,” Dean said.
Dean and his students plan to hold the production, which opens on Thursday, Sept. 24, outside in Senior’s courtyard. The audience will be limited to fewer than 50 people, though the show also will be shown live online.
“I think as challenging as the circumstances are, I’m just glad that we’re able to create theater,” Dean said. “It was difficult not being able to really put on shows or perform for the last five-plus months, so I think all of the students have reacted really well.”
Wahlert Catholic High School students likewise are preparing for an outdoor performance in the school courtyard with the musical “A Year With Frog and Toad.”
Students have held as many outdoor rehearsals as they can while wearing masks and distancing themselves, said Veronica McDonald, a junior and student director for the show.
She said students have adjusted well to the changes, though some parts can make rehearsal a bit awkward. Students tire more easily when they rehearse in masks. There is also one scene in which characters are supposed to hug one another, but students only are mimicking the hug for rehearsals.
“I guess you can imagine how awkward a fake hug can be,” Veronica said.
She said she is excited for the production, noting that in the early days of the pandemic, she was scared she wouldn’t get to participate in any performances.
“I think it just raises everybody’s spirits to do something, even if it is a bit adjusted,” Veronica said.
Theater Arts Director Aidan McSperrin said that, for the most part, just a few actors will be on stage at a time during the show. They also generally will be at least 9 feet away from the audience, creating enough space for students to sing safely.
At Hempstead, Coenen and Co-Director Kate Riepe recently finished casting for this fall’s production of “Arsenic and Old Lace.” Coenen said the pair plan to have actors rehearse by scene, so students only need to be present if they are in that scene.
“Once somebody is finished, they can head out, and that’s fewer bodies to worry about,” Coenen said.
Coenen and Riepe also will restrict physical interactions between characters. Students will perform spaced 6 feet apart, and if they need to come closer than that to another student, it only will be momentarily.
Students will wear masks not just at rehearsal but for the performance, too. The audience capacity in Hempstead’s auditorium will be significantly smaller, and attendees will be distanced.
Coenen and Riepe said that because so many aspects of students’ lives look different now, the school play provides some normalcy.
“It’s as close to normal as we can get,” Coenen said.
Not all schools have been able to work out a way to adapt their performances, however. East Dubuque (Ill.) High School is not hosting productions because the state is limiting gathering sizes to 50 people or fewer, Principal Darren Sirianni said.
“When you think about any of those types of activities, by the time you get the kids and that many parents, you’re not able to have anything functionally at that point,” he said.
He said staff will look at ways they can hold performances with larger audiences when they are allowed to do so.
“That’s our ultimate goal,” Sirianni said.