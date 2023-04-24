RYAN, Iowa — Defense attorneys for a Delaware County woman accused of murder have asked for certain topics to be excluded from this week’s trial.
Danielle S. Weiner, 35, of Ryan, is charged in Iowa District Court of Delaware County with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Devon Hierrezuelo, 27, of Oak Lawn, Ill.
The trial is slated to start Tuesday, April 25, at the Dubuque County Courthouse, following a motion for change of venue.
Weiner’s attorneys previously filed a notice that Weiner will be arguing she acted in self-defense.
Weiner’s attorneys, Theresa Sampson Brown and Leigha Lattner, recently filed a motion in limine asking for certain evidence and topics to be excluded from their client’s trial. This includes evidence on Weiner’s “non-relevant criminal history or prior bad acts,” as well as evidence on Weiner’s prior interactions with law enforcement.
“When prior bad acts evidence is introduced, regardless for the stated purpose, the likelihood is that the jurors will use the evidence precisely for the purpose that it may not be considered for i.e. the Defendant is a ‘bad person,’” the motion states.
The motion also asks for Hierrezuelo to not be referred to as “victim.”
“Using the term to describe the decedent is prejudicial to (Weiner), as it injects inherently negative connotations into the trial to which (Weiner) cannot defend herself against,” the motion states.
Prosecutors previously filed their own motion in limine in the case to ask for certain topics to be excluded from the upcoming trial. This testimony includes instances of alleged police misconduct toward Weiner and evidence about Weiner previously being abused, including by former boyfriends.
Attorneys for both sides have filed documents resisting in part to the other side’s motion in limine. The motions will be discussed today in a pre-trial hearing.
Weiner was arrested on Feb. 8, 2021, in connection with Hierrezuelo’s death.
Court documents state that a resident of Shady Acres Apartments in Ryan called 911 at 1:14 a.m. that day to report a disturbance and shooting at an adjoining apartment.
Weiner, who lived at Shady Acres, called 911 at 1:19 a.m. to report that Hierrezuelo had been shot in the head by an “unknown” man who had been arguing with him in her apartment.
Hierrezuelo was found at the end of the hallway between the living room and kitchen, but investigators soon determined that he had been shot in the bedroom and moved, documents state.
Authorities also found a black handgun with “blood on the end of the barrel” in the backseat of the patrol vehicle in which Weiner was sitting while authorities were on the scene.
There was no sign of forced entry into the residence, documents state.
Authorities also reported that neighbors said they heard a man and a woman arguing just prior to the shooting.