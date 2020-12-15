GALENA, Ill. -- The Jo Daviess County U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency has announced the results of its county committee elections.
Dean Groezinger, of Elizabeth, was elected to represent local administrative area No. 3. Dennis Steffes, of Stockton, will be the first alternate, with Benjamin Lehman, of Hanover, acting as the second alternate.
Nearly 7,800 county committee members serve FSA offices nationwide. Each committee elects members to serve three-year terms. County committee members help make decisions on commodity support programs, conservation programs, indemnity and disaster programs, emergency programs and eligibility.
For more information, visit www.fsa.usda.gov/elections or call the Jo Daviess County FSA office at 815-858-3418, ext. 102.