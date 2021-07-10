A City of Dubuque supervisor with an extensive history of community service will be in charge of a new city office focused on poverty prevention and reduction.
City officials recently announced the appointment of Anderson Sainci as director of the city's new Office of Shared Prosperity and Neighborhood Support starting Aug. 22. In his new position, Sainci will focus on working with different communities and nonprofits in Dubuque.
"I want to make sure all neighborhoods know someone has their back,” Sainci said. “I’m super excited to work with communities … to bring all the voices to the table.”
Sainci currently serves as the city's resource management coordinator and supervisor in the public works department, a position he has held since January 2015. In addition to managing the city's curbside collection program, he also has helped lead city efforts to "improve outcomes for young men and boys of color" and helped develop diversity, equity and inclusion efforts with other departments and community partners, a press release states.
Sainci has been a Dubuque Community School Board member since 2017 and has served on boards for numerous other local organizations.
In his new job, Sainci will work with nonprofit organizations to see how they and the city can work together to identify challenges associated with poverty and how to help people get out of it.
“I have the desire to help and serve people,” he said. “You can’t do that unless you truly get out there and talk to people in an authentic way.”
The Office of Shared Prosperity and Neighborhood Support is part of the city's Equitable Poverty Prevention and Reduction Plan.
“(Sainci) has dedicated his life to helping disadvantaged people on a volunteer basis,” City Manager Mike Van Milligen said. “We’re thrilled to now have him as the lead for the plan.”
The new office expands on work previously done by the city's neighborhood development specialist, with additional responsibilities focused on combatting poverty, City Council Member Danny Sprank said.
“We have noted that we have residents on the lower end of the economic scale, and we want everyone to prosper,” he said.
Council Member Brad Cavanagh said he hopes the office with Sainci at the helm helps city officials gain a better understanding of what causes people to fall into poverty in Dubuque.
“I’m incredibly excited about Anderson taking this role," Cavanagh said. "I think he’s the perfect person for this. I want results … He’s the type of person who wants results and will go after them.”
Sainci said he is excited to do what it takes to improve life for those in poverty.
“At the top of my mind is to work with the community to identify some key performance indicators,” he said. “Then we can come back and say here is what we want to accomplish and bring to the people.”