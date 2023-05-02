When 18-year-old Frank Meyer
roared up to 16-year-old Jackie Sheean’s house on his motorcycle for their first date, Jackie said her parents nearly lost their minds.
“Oh, they were not happy,” said Jackie Meyer, now 81. “But then they found out he was going to Loras (Academy), and they decided he was a nice enough guy.”
Frank and Jackie had grown up in the same neighborhood in Dubuque’s North End and hung out with the same group of friends for years.
“I don’t even remember exactly how we met,” Frank, now 83, said.
Frank worked at Hartig Drug and would use his motorcycle to make deliveries. Jackie worked at Mainliner Drive-In and always looked forward to rides home after work on Frank’s bike.
“I thought he was good-looking,” Jackie said. “And he had a motorcycle.”
The feeling was mutual.
“Same thing for me,” Frank said. “I thought she was pretty good-looking and in decent shape, you know?”
Movies and dance halls were all the rage then, and Frank and Jackie spent their fair share of dates at both.
“Frank didn’t like to dance, but he liked listening to the music,” Jackie said.
The marriage proposal came while riding in Frank’s car one evening.
“He picked me up from work, and in the car on the way home he handed me the ring and asked me if I wanted to get married,” Jackie said.
They were married on April 22,
1961, at St. Mary’s Church in Dubuque, and after a Chicago honeymoon, settled into their first home on Washington Street near Comiskey Park.
The couple has four children — Ken, Tom, Chris Soltau and Julie Tressel — and nine grandchildren. They recently celebrated their 62nd anniversary.
When their children were teenagers, they moved to their current home, which was built by Jackie’s father.
“He was a contractor, and it was the last house he built before he died,” Jackie said. “He built it for us.”
Julie, of Asbury, Iowa, remembers a happy childhood, and particularly remembers the family vacations.
“The family trips were always fun,” she said. “We’d load up the car and went to Colorado, Florida, all over.”
Julie liked the short trips the family would take just to unwind and relax for a few days.
“Those trips were the best,” she said. “We’d rent a cabin. We had campfires and fishing and s’mores and stories. Sometimes we’d just take a picnic up to Eagle Point Park. And we had a cottage at Frentress Lake where we would often go for the weekend.”
After a few years at Dubuque Packing Co., Frank took a job at John Deere. He retired as a general supervisor after more than 38 years.
“We were very lucky that I was able to stay at home with the kids,” Jackie said. “That was a blessing.”
After Frank’s retirement, the couple enjoyed traveling with other retired couples on John Deere-sponsored bus trips.
“Those were a lot of fun,” Jackie said. “We went to Maine, to Washington State, to a lot of places.”
Frank enjoys woodworking, and gifted each of his grandchildren with a special heirloom.
“They each got a headboard,” he said. “A dresser, a little table, a bookcase. A whole bedroom set.”
Jackie likes to knit and crochet, and has knitted hundreds of baby blankets.
“Whenever someone is going to have a baby, I make a baby blanket,” she said. “Every single person in my family has at least one.”
In 2020, shortly before the pandemic lockdown, Frank underwent open heart surgery. What followed were a number of complications resulting in several additional surgeries and lengthy hospital stays in Dubuque and Madison, Wis.
“We almost lost him,” Jackie said. “But I was able to be there for him through it all. My Bible study group prayed for him through it. He was in bad shape. I didn’t know if he was going to make it.”
Jackie recalled a time when she had taken a bad fall and broken both of her arms. Frank took care of her and made sure she was as comfortable as possible during her recovery.
“We just took care of each other when we needed to,” she said. “Because that’s what you do.”
Julie said her parents’ “old school” qualities are what she admires most about them.
“They’re humble, loyal, respectful, dedicated,” she said. “They taught us to give a helping hand and treat people like family. That when you meet someone, you give them a firm handshake and look them in the eye. All of those old quality traits.”
Jackie said their strength as a team and their faith in God has been the key to their long marriage.
“We’ve just always been a team,” she said. “And Jesus has always been a part of that.”
Julie said her parents’ dedication to each other is evident not only to their family, but to everyone around them.
“They have a remarkable love and devotion,” she said. “It’s one of those old-fashioned loves.”
Since his recovery, Frank gets up every morning and makes Jackie coffee and toast for breakfast.
“I still owe her,” Frank said.
Jackie smiled.
“I just love the guy,” she said. “And you don’t owe me anything. I’m just glad you’re still around.”
