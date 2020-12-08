An Asbury man will remain a U.S. citizen after a judge ruled that prosecutors failed to prove he was involved in paramilitary activities and committed human rights violations during the Bosnian War in the 1990s.
Eso Razic, who has lived in the U.S. since 1998 and became a U.S. citizen in 2004, said he was happy to see the end of what his attorneys described as a “nightmare” for the family over the past three years.
“Everything has changed for my family,” Razic said. “It’s really hard to explain. Three years is a long, long time, but now I have my name cleared, my family cleared. … Now, it’s really happy.”
Razic and his family fled Bosnia in 1993 during the war over the breakup of the former Yugoslavia. The family lived in Germany before coming to the U.S. as refugees in 1998. Razic became a legal permanent resident in 1999 and later a U.S. citizen, according to a press release from his attorneys.
U.S. Department of Justice officials filed a complaint in 2018 seeking to revoke Razic’s citizenship. They alleged that he fraudulently obtained his refugee status and U.S. citizenship by concealing his service in paramilitary organizations and his participation in “extra-judicial killings.”
Federal prosecutors alleged that Razic was a member of the Croatian Defense Council in 1992 and 1993 and that he helped capture a man who was later killed by a soldier in the group. They also argued that Razic killed two people and captured two others during a separate incident.
Razic has maintained that he was planning his escape from Bosnia to Croatia in 1993 when he was held at gunpoint and forced to a post on the frontline.
He said that while there, he was ordered to surrender to the Army of the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina, then was imprisoned for two months until he escaped and was eventually smuggled out of the country.
Judge Leonard Strand, chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Iowa, issued a ruling on the case Oct. 22 following a 2019 bench trial.
Strand wrote in his decision that the government “failed to meet its high burden of clear, unequivocal and convincing proof” that Razic was a member of the paramilitary group. He wrote that prosecutors relied solely on documentary evidence and historical context in building their case.
“These events occurred over 25 years ago in a volatile area,” Strand wrote. “The documents raise several questions and are not supported by credible testimony from witnesses with firsthand knowledge, or other persuasive evidence, to corroborate the meaning the Government seeks to attribute to them.”
Strand also found that prosecutors fell “well short” of providing convincing evidence that Razic was involved in “persecutory acts.” He wrote that their evidence was “not based on any eyewitness testimony,” but rather “based on speculation and secondhand (and thirdhand) accounts.”
While witnesses provided names of people who would have had firsthand knowledge, the government “did not produce, or explain why it could not produce, evidence from a witness with firsthand knowledge of the events and Razic’s alleged participation in them,” Strand wrote.
Government officials had 30 days to appeal the decision but did not, said John Riccolo, a Cedar Rapids-based attorney who was a member of Razic’s legal team.
“We are obviously happy with the result,” Riccolo said. “We were a little perplexed as to why the case was brought in the first place, given the paucity of evidence, or lack of evidence, that the government had.”
Riccolo described the past three years as a “nightmare” for Razic and his family as they dealt with the impacts of the court case.
“It would be an understatement to say that they’re greatly relieved,” he said.
Eso Razic’s wife, Videla, said in a phone call Monday that the past few years have been difficult and emotional.
“It was scary because we had, before that, a normal day-to-day to life and worked very hard for everything, and then, overnight, everything changed,” Videla Razic said.
She said it is a relief to know her husband’s citizenship is secure.
“We are very, very happy,” Videla Razic said. “We were relieved. We are grateful that we are all together.”
Jacob Schunk, an assistant U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Iowa, said he was not able to comment on the outcome of the case.