The only municipal swimming pool operating this summer in Dubuque will open for the season on Friday, June 3, with a free public transit shuttle service to the pool launching as well.
The pool will operate on a preseason schedule until Saturday, June 11.
Friday’s schedule is adult swimming and preschool playgroup from 7 to 11 a.m. and open swimming from noon to 4:30 p.m. The schedule for Saturday and Sunday is open swimming from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. On Monday through Friday of next week, there will be adult swim and preschool playgroup from 7 to 11 a.m. each day and open swimming from noon to 4:30 p.m.
The pools regular hours will be:
Monday to Friday: 7 to 8:30 a.m., adult swim; noon to 1 p.m., adult swim; noon to 1 p.m., preschool playgroup; and 1 to 4:30 p.m., open swim.
Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., open swim; 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., open swim; and 5 to 7 p.m., rentals.
Daily admission is $2 for children ages 4 to 17; $4 for adults and $2 for seniors age 62 and older. Children younger than 4 are admitted for free. Punch cards and other passes also are available for purchase.
The free Jule shuttle service will operate seven days per week from about 8:15 a.m. to 6:40 p.m. and be comprised of one 45-minute loop and one 30-minute loop. The routes feature multiple stops, including at Sutton Swimming Pool, which will not open to swimmers this summer.
Visit www.cityofdubuque.org/florashuttle to see a detailed schedule of the loops and all stops or to view a map of the route. The Jule Dispatch can be reached at 563-589-4196.
